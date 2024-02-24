Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section

Zagato in collaboration with La Squadra has debuted the AGTZ Twin Tail - a tribute to the Alpine A220. Based on the mid-engine Alpine A110, the AGTZ Twin Tail features a unique rear design allowing owners to choose between a standard sports coupe or a more aero-focused long-tail design. This edition is limited to just 19 units and will be showcased to the public at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May.



The AGTZ Twin Tail features a unique removable long-tail section.

As mentioned previously the design originates as a tribute to the original Alpine A220 race car from the late 1960s which started life as a long-tail race car for Le Mans. Following an unsuccessful run in 1968, it was re-engineered into a short-tail - length reduced by 30 cm - and went on to attain success in rally and shorter circuit races.

Inspired by the 1968 Alpine A220 racecar.

However, while the A220 was reengineered to be a short tail, the AGTZ will allow owners to simply bolt on the long tail to the rear of the vehicle. The tail section melds seamlessly into the sports coupe’s design while adding an extension to the rear diffuser spotted on the short tail as well as fins along the outer edges. The center exit exhaust is hidden away by the long-tail section.



The AGTZ itself gets comprehensive changes over the donor Alpine A110 including a front-end design inspired by the A220, a larger central horseshoe vent on the bonnet, side vents on the rear fender, and heat extraction vents along the upper edge of the tail section.



The long-tail rear offers a more aerodynamic look to the sports car

The AGTZ Twin Tail offers buyers the opportunity to customize their cars with a choice of livery and interior color combinations. The first two showcased vehicles feature a striking blue and white palette, while a third pays homage to the French flag with a blue, white, and red 'tricolore' Hommage livery.



While Zagato has not disclosed the powertrain specifics of the Twin Tail, it is expected that it will retain the factory A110’s turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 245 bhp. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, propelling from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.5 seconds.



The Alpine A220 long-tail race car.

Andrea Zagato, CEO of Zagato says, “Zagato was always a Grand Touring coachbuilder, producing cars capable of racing but which you could use every day on the road or grace a Concours of Elegance lawn with. This is the reason behind the name ‘AGTZ’ and the mission of our project.”

Zagato says it will commence deliveries of the 19 units from October 2024.