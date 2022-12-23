One-Off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Breaks Cover

Zagato has finally taken the wraps off its latest creation, named the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Created to celebrate the century long partnership between the coach builder & Alfa Romeo. the Giulia SWB Zagato started its life off as a Giulia Quadrifoglio, before trading its back seats for a bump in power.

The Giulia SWB Zagato started off as a Quadrifoglio, before getting a saw on its wheelbase.

The 'SWB' in the name stands for short wheelbase, which is where Zagato began its work with this car - shortening the wheelbase. The Italian brand while upgraded the car to GTAm spec, it didn't change the gearbox of the car, leaving it with a 6-speed manual. It is then powered by a 2.9-litre V6 engine, which pumps out 533 bhp & 600 Nm of torque.

The car gets a GTAm spec engine, but is paired with a 6-speed manual instead of an automatic.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the one-off sports car is its design. Zagato has brought a perfect mix of retro and modern to the car. The front-end takes inspiration from the Alfa Romeo SZ of the old, while getting the latest three-point LED headlight design from the Giulia facelift. The rear on the other hand, is inspired from the Giulia TZ, with the addition of a beefy diffuser with double vertical fins. To stay true to the 'Zagato' name, the car also gets a double-bubble roof, and a vented hood. And almost all of these modifications in the body panels have been made from carbon fibre.

The car was built with a customer in mind, who is a long standing collector of both Zagato & Alfa Romeo cars. He not only owns an Alfa Romeo SZ and an 8C Competizione, but also several Zagato-penned Aston Martin models and some other latest models from Alfa Romeo.