10 Things To Remember When Buying A Used Vehicle

Buying a used vehicle can be a painstaking experience, but here are 10 tips to make things easier

Buying a used car or a two-wheeler can be a painstaking process. It can be incredibly exciting for some or extremely tedious for others. With so many variables involved, you need to stay vigilant about not just getting the right vehicle, but also looking for a hassle-free purchase experience. Do the cost savings make it worth the effort? Yes, they do! And that's why a used car can be a smart buy if you manage to get the right vehicle at the right price to suit your needs. While we've told you at length about how to inspect a car or a two-wheeler before buying, here are 10 things you need to remember before paying your hard-earned money for a used vehicle.

Ask yourself if you can really afford that luxury car in terms of cost of ownership, even if the sticker price is extremely attractive

Always ask yourself the intent and purpose of the two-wheeler or car. Do you really need that SUV or is it just an infatuation? Will you be actually riding that supersport every day or a roadster would suit your needs more? Similarly, it would be cheaper to buy a luxury car given how fast they depreciate, but do remember that the cost of ownership should not burn a hole in your pocket. For instance, a 12-year-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class with heavy mileage is available for as low as ₹ 12-14 lakh, but the cost for tyre replacement alone will run into nearly a quarter of the price you've paid.



Always negotiate with the buyer in person and not on the phone. Never engage with someone who insists you make the transaction first and then inspect the vehicle. Always take time when you go to inspect a vehicle. You are likely to overlook finer details when inspecting in a hurry or when you are distracted. Instead, keep your schedule free, call the dealer or seller ahead that you plan to visit and explain if you plan to check something specifically. Make sure you inspect the vehicle in daylight and also carry a torch/flashlight with you to access hidden parts. User forums are great places to read up on common issues with a vehicle and it will help you identify problems during the inspection Read up on the vehicle before you go for the inspection. For instance, if you plan to purchase a Maruti Suzuki Ignis, there are multiple forums and user reports that will point at the common issues of the car over a certain period of time. This is even more common with two-wheelers where forums tend to be of great help in identifying common problems.



If the vehicle is fairly recent, you should check if it was a part of a voluntary recall by the manufacturer. Speak to the seller about the same and do check if the faulty component was replaced on time. At the same time, ask for the detailed service history of the vehicle. It's always easier to find these for relatively newer vehicles and you can always cross verify the same with the authorised service centre. A well-maintained vehicle makes for a hassle-free ownership experience for the used car buyer too. That's the reason why Hondas and Toyotas command a premium in the pre-owned car market. Have the authorised service centre inspect the vehicle thoroughly at a nominal cost for your peace of mind To be absolutely sure, you could have the brand's service centre inspect the vehicle for you at a nominal cost. This will give you a true picture of the condition of the vehicle and you can then negotiate with the buyer accordingly. This becomes all the more important when purchasing a premium or luxury car, where the cost of faulty components could run into lakhs. Cross verify the documents before making any purchase. Whether you are buying or selling a vehicle, always insist on getting the transfer done first as soon as payment terms are met. Never rush into purchasing a vehicle just because it's at the price you want or it is the vehicle that you've been looking for. If the deal feels too good to be true, maybe it is, and it's smarter to walk away from it. It's always smarter to walk away from a deal that sounds shady or too good to be true Negotiate for a good deal irrespective of what the seller quotes. Be reasonable though in what you claim the ideal price should be for the vehicle. It's better to cancel a deal rather than getting stuck with a lemon for a cheap price. There are several online calculators that will give you a tentative price bracket for the vehicle based on its age, kilometres on the odometer and condition. As a buyer, always insist on keeping the transaction via a bank transfer to maintain a record of the payment.

