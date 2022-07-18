  • Home
2022 Ather 450X To Be Launched In India Today

Ather Energy will bring the updated 450X to the market today, on July 19 2022. Here's what you can expect from the electric scooter.
Ather Energy will launch the updated 450X and 450 Plus electric scooter in India tomorrow on July 19, 2022. Thus will be the third generation of the 450X and is expected to see multiple upgrades over the second generation version that's currently on sale. carandbike readers would remember that we told you about the updated version of the 450X arriving in April this year and one of the highlights is likely to be an extended range on the model.
 

The 450X is likely to get a bigger battery and more range in the latest update

Ather is expected to bring substantial changes to the scooter, ironing the small chinks from its offering. Expect to see a bigger battery, more range, improved performance and more as part of the update. Do remember, the company has introduced a bigger battery when it brought the Gen 2 version in 2020. That said, we do expect the design and motor to remain largely the same.

The updates will make the Ather 450X better equipped to take on other premium electric scooter. The segment is hitting up fast, especially with rivals like the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and the upcoming Simple One. This upgrade should make the model more capable to take on the rivals. Prices are expected to see a marginal hike  of about Rs. 10,000 over the existing model.

