2022 Indian Chief And FTR Range India Launch In August 2021

Indian Motorcycle hasn't had a new launch in India since the BS6 emission norms came into play from April 2020. But the motorcycle company is getting ready to launch the 2022 Indian Chief and Indian FTR range in India, come August 2021. The new Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief are based on the same new platform, and will offer slightly different flavours on the classic American v-twin, with each positioned to cater to the tastes of a different rider. All three bikes in the Chief line-up have slightly different ergonomics, but based on the same basic engine and frame.

(The 2021 Indian Chief range will share the same basic platform)

All three models of the Indian Chief line-up will be powered by a BS6 compliant version of the Indian Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine that displaces 1,890 cc, and makes 162 Nm of peak torque. The frame is a classic steel welded tube frame, and all three models will share a 15-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, and keyless ignition. The Indian Chief line-up will also get standard cruise control, and three riding modes, sport, standard, or tour.

(2021 Indian FTR 1200 range)

The updated FTR 1200 range consists of four models which are the FTR, FTR S, FTR R Carbon and the FTR Rally. For the new model range, the company has updated the motorcycle and made it more tarmac-friendly, which was a demand, especially from Indian's European customers. The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models now get 17-inch cast-Aluminium wheels which are shod with sticky Metzeler Sportec tyres, meant for riding on the tarmac. The rake angle is now steeper, at 25 degrees and the trail now stands at 99.9 mm. Thanks to these revisions, the bike's seat height is now 36 mm lower than before. The ProTaper handlebars are now 40 mm narrower as well. The company says that all these changes make the FTR range more potent in terms of handling, agility and responsiveness.

(The smaller wheels, sharper rake and a shorter trail results in better handling and agility on the 2021 FTR 1200 motorcycles)

Other new features include fully adjustable front and rear suspension, cylinder deactivation to manage heat when the motorcycle is idle and a re-tuned engine with a new map that offers better cold starts. The FTR range continues to get 1,203 cc V-Twin motor which is liquid-cooled and it makes 123 bhp and 120 Nm at 6,000 rpm.