2022 Lambretta G350 Special, X300 Unveiled

Italian scooter brand Lambretta recently unveiled two new models, the Lambretta G350 and the Lambretta X300 at the Milan Design Week 2022. Both scooters have design inspired by classic Lambretta scooters from the past, but come with a long list of modern and contemporary features. The new scooters will be the top of the range models, and have been introduced for European markets, featuring two new engines with power transmitted via a CVT automatic transmission. So far, Lambretta had the V-Special range of scooters with engine capacity ranging from 50 cc to 200 cc.

As the name suggests, the 2022 Lambretta G350 is powered by a 330 cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which produces 27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The second model, the 2022 Lambretta X300, is powered by a 275 cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 25 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 24.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Both scooters get modern features and components, including LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, USB charging ports, and digital instrument consoles. The Lambretta G350 gets a TFT-LCD unit, and also features keyless ignition, which the X300 misses out on.

The Lambretta X300 has a kerb weight of 165 kg, while the G350 is the heavier model with 173 kg kerb weight. The G350 has a fuel tank with 9.5 litres capacity, while the X300 gets a 7-litre fuel tank. Both scooters come with the distinctive double trailing-link front suspension, and both scooters run on 12-inch wheels. As of now, both new Lambretta scooter models are meant for the European market, and there's no news of the brand being introduced in India, although India does have a history of Lambretta scooters during the 1960s and '70s.

The first Lambretta scooters were initially manufactured in Milan, Italy, by the Italian manufacturing company, Innocenti. In post-war Italy, the Lambretta scooters were quickly adopted as an affordable means of transport, due to low running costs.

In India too, Lambretta scooters have had a storied past, when Automobile Products of India (API) started manufacturing the first scooters in India with the Lambretta brand from the 1950s. Initially, these scooters were assembled from Innocenti kits and sold under the Lambretta name and later rebranded as MAC and Lamby scooters during the 1970s in India. Declining sales due to competition, and recession resulted in the Lambretta-origin scooters go out of production in the 1980s.