2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has gone on sale in India and it's quite an evolution over its predecessor. It is longer and wider than before offering better space on the inside and even sits higher from the ground. The looks have evolved to adore the new family design language, in fact quite reminiscent of the flagship S-Class and even on the inside, you get that "baby S" sense quite strongly. That said, the added premiumness in the C-Class also comes at a price as it's now the most expensive model in its segment, and that too by quite a margin. Here's how the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class fares against the competition in terms of pricing.

Petrol

The C 200 petrol is expected to see more demand with the latest generation.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 3 Series BMW 3 Series GL Audi A4 Jaguar XE Volvo S60 Rs. 55 lakh Rs. 46.90 lakh - Rs. 52.90 lakh Rs. 54.50 lakh - 56.90 lakh Rs. 40.49 lakh - Rs. 48.99 lakh 46.64 lakh - Rs. 48.60 Lakh 45.90 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol and Volvo S60 are offered in a single petrol variant while other models are available in multiple trims. The new C-Class is Rs. 2.1 lakh more expensive than the top-end BMW 3 Series M Sport while the top-end 3 Series GL M Sport undercuts it by Rs. 1.9 lakh. That said, it is still Rs. 50,000 more expensive than the BMW 3 Series GL luxury line trim. The C-Class is Rs. 15.51 lakh more expensive than the base Audi A4 and Rs. 6.01 lakh more expensive than the range-topping Audi A4. It is Rs. 8.1 lakh more expensive than then Jaguar XE base trim and Rs. 6.4 lakh more expensive than the Jaguar XE top-end variant. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will cost you Rs. 9.1 lakh more than the Volvo S60.

Diesel

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the most expensive model in its segment.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 3 Series BMW 3 Series GL Rs. 56 lakh - Rs. 61 lakh Rs. 50.90 lakh Rs. 55.90 lakh

In the luxury car segment, only Mercedes-Benz and BMW is offering diesel engine options at the entry level. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class diesel is offered in two-variants. The most fuel-efficient luxury sedan, the C220 d is the base diesel trim and is Rs. 5.1 lakh more expensive than the BMW 3 Series diesel, while it is Rs. 10,000 more expensive than the 3 Series GL diesel. The top-end C300 d on the other hand is Rs. 10.1 lakh more expensive than the BMW 3 Series while it is Rs. 5.1 lakh more expensive than the BMW 3 Series GL diesel.