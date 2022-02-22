2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Breaks Cover With Hard-Core Off-Road Enhancements

In 2018, Ford Motor Company announced that the high-performance version of the Ranger pick-up truck, the Ford Ranger Raptor, will not make it to the North American market, citing the risk of model overlap with the larger, high-on demand F-150 Raptor, only to again hint at its arrival last year during the global debut of the new-generation Ford Ranger. For 2023, Ford USA revealed the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor, said to blend raw power with mechanical and technical precision to bring enthusiasts the most advanced Ranger ever. This would hold true since the new Ranger Raptor employs an all-new twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine tuned by Ford Performance to produce 288 bhp and 491 Nm of torque.

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor also receives cosmetic updates over its European cousin, with a bold, and strong design with flared wheel arches and a C-clamp headlight that accentuates the pick‑up's width.

Ford says the engine boasts a compacted graphite iron cylinder block, which is around 75 per cent stronger and up to 75 per cent stiffer than the iron used in traditional castings, ensuring immediate response to throttle inputs. A race-bred anti-lag system sourced from the Ford GT road car and Focus ST enables rapid delivery of boost on demand. Available in Baja mode, the anti-lag system keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after lifting feet off the throttle, allowing for a quicker resumption of acceleration out of corners or through the gears. In addition, the engine is programmed with an individual turbocharging boost profile for each of the advanced 10-speed automatic transmission gears, for optimised performance. It also comes with other drive modes- Normal and Sport to be used under different driving conditions. There's also a 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi‑turbo diesel engine, carried over from the earlier generation, with slightly altered power figures, which will be announced at a later stage.

The suspension too has been tweaked by Ford Performance with a new, lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms, long‑travel front, and rear suspension, and a refined Watt's link rear end to deliver more control across rough terrain at high speed.

For 2023, Ford has also worked on the chassis set-up with Raptor-specific mounts and reinforcements for elements including the C-pillar, load box, and spare wheel, as well as unique frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower, and rear shock bracket to ensure that the new Ranger Raptor can handle off-road terrain with ease. The suspension too has been tweaked by Ford Performance with a new, lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms, long‑travel front, and rear suspension, and a refined Watt's link rear end to deliver more control across rough terrain at high speed. The damping is enhanced by new FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers and the most sophisticated ever fitted to Ranger Raptor, is filled with Teflon infused oil that reduces friction.

Inside, the cabin is inspired by typical Ford Performance design elements such as the new, jet fighter-inspired sports seats in the front and rear, orange accents on the instrument panel, trim, and seats.

Another first in the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor is an advanced full-time four-wheel-drive system with an all‑new electronically‑controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials. This will allow for extreme hard-core off-road activities that are not for the faint-hearted. There are 7 other selectable drive modes- Slippery, Rock crawl, Sand, and Mud. The Trail Control feature is essentially cruise control for off‑roading, where the driver simply selects a set speed below 32 kmph and the vehicle will manage its acceleration and braking while the driver concentrates on steering through difficult terrain.

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor receives an advanced full-time four-wheel-drive system with an all‑new electronically‑controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.

The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor also receives cosmetic updates over its European cousin, with a bold, and strong design with flared wheel arches and a C-clamp headlight that accentuates the pick‑up's width. The bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille and the separate bumper add more visual muscle. The matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights are sourced from the European counterpart but get predictive curve lights, glare-free high beam, and auto dynamic leveling for the North American market. The flared fenders covering the muscular 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Raptor-exclusive performance all‑terrain tyres. At the rear, LED taillights provide a signature styling link to the front, while the Precision Grey rear bumper features an integrated step pad and towbar that is tucked up high to avoid compromising the departure angle.

At the rear, LED taillights provide a signature styling link to the front, while the Precision Grey rear bumper features an integrated step pad and towbar that is tucked up high to avoid compromising the departure angle.

Inside, the cabin is inspired by typical Ford Performance design elements such as the new, jet fighter-inspired sports seats in the front and rear, orange accents on the instrument panel, trim, and seats. A premium leather sports heated steering wheel with thumb swells, on-centre marking, and cast-magnesium paddle shifters completes the sporty feel. The cabin features a 12.4‑inch all-digital cluster and a 12-inch centre touchscreen boasting Ford's new-generation SYNC 4A connectivity and entertainment system that is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system provides the soundtrack.