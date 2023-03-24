Ford Unveils New Ranger Wildtrak X SUV

Ford has expanded the Ranger Family in Australia with a new member: the Wildtrak X Bridging the gap between the Wildtrak and Raptor, it features additional mechanical and visual changes, and it is more off-road-focused. It is tagged as a special edition rather than a trim level and is the first model to be offered with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine.

Also Read: Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched

Powertrain details on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine derived from the standard Wildtrak, which gets a 10-speed automatic transmission. However, the Wildtrak X's version of the engine has been upgraded to meet the Euro 6 emissions standards. The Ranger Wildtrak X is fitted with a full-time four-wheel-drive system shared with the V6 Ranger.

Cosmetic upgrades for the Ranger Wildtrak X include a new ‘off-road’ grille design (with auxiliary LEDs), a Cyber Orange accent strip, cast Aluminium side steps, Wildtrak X badging, black Ford badging and Ranger lettering on the bonnet. Ford has also finished the Ranger Wildtrak X’s grille surround, wheel lip, wheel arch vents, mirror cars, door handles and rear bumper in asphalt black.

The go-anywhere truck boasts a "specifically tuned" suspension for long trips and carrying cargo without compromising comfort. Additional exterior equipment changes for the Ranger Wildtrak X includes Ford’s new flexible rack system, consisting of folding roof racks and a sliding load rack which are fitted to the Ranger.