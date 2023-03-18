  • Home
Owner Modifies Ford EcoSport To Look Like The Facelift That Never Launched

Ford was readying another facelift for its subcompact SUV at the time the decision was taken to stop vehicle production in India.
authorBy carandbike Team
18-Mar-23 02:23 PM IST
Modified Ford EcoSport

Roll back the clocks two years and reports were rife that Ford was readying a new EcoSport for the Indian market. The SUV, another facelift for Ford’s subcompact SUV, was spotted undergoing testing on multiple occasions and featured notable cosmetic changes over the model on sale. However, come September 2021, the keenly awaited launch plans changed as Ford announced that it was shutting its production operations in India. The EcoSport facelift that was being readied at the time was shelved and never hit the market.

Changes to the car included a new grille, bumpers, foglamps and daytime running lamps.

 

However, now an EcoSport owner has been able to get his hands on the parts for the facelift and had them fitted to his SUV. As showcased in a video, the after-market mods wears the larger grille and new bumpers seen on the test mules back in 2021 along with getting the new inverted L-shaped daytime running lamps around the smaller – compared to the production model – fog lamps. The tail lamps too were updated with units featuring L-shaped LED signatures.

The owner reportedly managed to source the original parts for the facelift before undertaking the process of having them fitted onto his vehicle.

As to Ford itself, the brand had previously announced plans to continue sales operations in India by importing models from its global portfolio. The firm had said that it planned to bring the Mustang and Mustang Mach-E to India and ws also considering plans to introduce the Ranger.

The production EcoSport at the time of Ford pulling the plug on manufacturing cars in India.

 

The company had also considered manufacturing EVs in India though these plans have since fallen through. The company recently announced the completion of the sale of its Sanand plant to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

 

