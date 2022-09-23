2023 KTM 890 Adventure R Unveiled

KTM has unveiled the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R for international markets, giving the middleweight adventure bike updated styling, electronics and components to give it more off-road performance and versatility. The styling of the updated 890 Adventure R takes cues directly from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally, and features a new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, re-designed to improve aerodynamics and ergonomics.



The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R gets better off-road capability and more versatility.

The windshield is lower than before, but KTM maintains that it provides better protection from the elements while increasing vision while riding in stand-up posture off-road. Other cosmetic improvements include a higher front fender and engine protection. The 5-inch TFT display has been updated as well, with a simpler menu navigation, and offers optional connectivity to the KTMConnect app for turn-by-turn navigation, music, incoming calls and KTM roadside assistance.





The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R takes design inspiration from the KTM 450 Rally Dakar bike.



The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R has been announced for international markets. Pricing has not been announced.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R gets fully adjustable 48 mm WP Xplor fork and WP Xplor PDS (Progressive Damping System) rear shock. According to KTM, the race-ready suspension has been retuned for improved riding feeling and damping to improve comfort and reduce rider fatigue during long stretches of riding off-road.



The updated KTM 890 Adventure R gets a long list of feature and cosmetic updates.

The 2023 model also comes with upgraded ABS control, which uses the 6D (six-axis) sensor to take readings and communicates with all rider modes. This provides cornering ABS, and Off-Road ABS is automatically selected when choosing Off-Road or the optional Rally mode. The Rally mode completely deactivates the rear wheel’s ABS for sliding through corners, and reduces front-wheel ABS.



Three standard riding modes, and an optional Rally mode offered on the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R

On the riding modes, riders also have access to a Demo mode on the new 890 Adventure R. While using Demo mode, riders can get to experience the options of different riding modes and rider aids for the first 1,500 km before deciding which features fit the rider’s needs and riding style. There are three main riding modes, Street, Off-road, Rain, with an optional Rally mode. Riding aids include Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Motor Slip Regulation and an optional bi-directional quickshifter.



The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R is unlikely to be launched in India.

Prices have not been announced, even for overseas markets, and so far, there’s no news of KTM India planning to bring the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R to India. If launched in India, it will directly compete with the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, and the BMW F 850 GS.