2022 KTM RC 390 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.14 Lakh

The new-generation KTM RC 390 has been finally launched in India priced at Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new offering replaces the outgoing version that has been on sale since 2014 and it is a whole Rs. 37,000 more expensive in comparison. For the substantial extra that you pay, the 2022 KTM RC 390 gets massive upgrades with the new bodywork, more electronics and improved power delivery on offer. Bookings are now open for the new-generation RC 390 at KTM dealerships across the country.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 gets Grand Prix-inspired bodywork, which is larger than before for better road presence & optimised aerodynamics

Speaking on the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto, said, "The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets. The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programs for the KTM's Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well. This multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India."

The 2022 KTM RC 390 will use the same engine but with added refinement and higher torque output with a 40% larger airbox

The 2022 KTM RC 390 gets all-new bodywork with its new Grand Prix-inspired styling. The bike now gets the new LED headlamp cluster with a wider and larger windscreen for better protection. A new two-part cockpit and windscreen holder features a cast aluminium upper area and a lower composite part to secure the headlight. The bike also gets a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank for an improved range. The redesign brings optimised aerodynamics for better performance at high speeds, while the new fairing gets enhanced heat management provided by a combination of inner and outer body panels that direct the airflow away from the rider's legs. The bike's rear bodywork has been substantially reduced for a more aggressive profile with an exposed redesigned steel trellis subframe. The bike is available with a two-step adjustable handlebar and two colour options - KTM Factory racing blue and KTM Orange.

KTM says the new-gen KTM RC 390 gets improved ergonomics that will make it more comfortable over long rides. It's also been developed for better movement, being as narrow as possible with the largest possible contact area. The new RC 390 has also shed weight over its predecessor with a new bionic wheel design, hollow front axle and new ByBre braking system to help shave off about 960 gm. The frame has also helped shed weight by 1.5 kg while the bike uses an aluminium muffler. Overall, the new RC is lighter by 3.4 kg. The kerb weight stands at 172 kg.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is lighter by 3.4 kg over its predecessor thanks to a lighter chassis, fairing and other weight savings. The kerb weight measures 172 kg

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is loaded on electronics and packs Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Quickshifter+, Lean-Angle Sensitive Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, an anti-hopping slipper clutch, and a TFT display. Power comes from the familiar 373 cc single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Torque output is higher by 2 Nm and comes courtesy of the new, 40 per cent bigger airbox. The engine has been remapped as well, as a result.

Other mechanical parts include WP Apex USD front forks and an adjustable WP-sourced monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm front and 280 mm rear discs from ByBre with dual-channel ABS. The 2022 RC 390 will also come with the KTM MY RIDE navigation app, which brings major information on the TFT screen.