2022 KTM RC 200 First Ride Review

The KTM bikes have been such segment-defining products that it's hard to look elsewhere for something focussed to ride. They are stellar machines, made-in-India, and priced attractively too. And with the new generation of the KTM RC, the question was how can you make this package better? Not that there isn't scope for improvement but the benchmark set was already high. And we finally got the answer with the second generation KTM RC 200. It's arrived earlier than we expected to India soon after its global debut and packs a radical new design, updated chassis, and some weight reduction. It promises to be as good on the road now as it is for the occasional track outing. Does it deliver though? Let's find out.

The new front design is dramatically different but likeable in person. It also feels like a built and finished motorcycle than before

Design

The 2022 KTM RC 200 is so dramatically different from its predecessor that it's polarised enthusiasts. Whether you liked it or not in pictures, we have to say it looks much better in person. The new styling is more about function trickling down from the KTM RC 16 MotoGP machine. The distinctive twin-projector headlamps and razor-sharp front fairing have been replaced with a flatter front. The LED headlamp is new and wider than before and also integrates the daytime running lights and indicators. The windscreen is wider too for better wind protection. In fact, the new design offers better aerodynamic efficiency with lots of flat surfaces helping reduce drag and improve top speed.

The exposed rear subframe is hard to ignore, while the revised fairing makes for better ground clearance at 158 mm

The visor also gets new rearview mirrors that are now foldable and wider, allowing a better view of what's at the back, something that was sorely missing on the Gen 1 bike. The two-part fairing has been completely redesigned and now redirects cool air towards the rider's legs while actively deflecting hot air. It also gets a new curved radiator for better cooling. At the track, it worked effortlessly but a real test out on the traffic-ridden roads of the city will give a true picture of the heat dissipation. The new RC 200 also gets a redesigned rear section with a new LED taillight and minimal bodywork that exposes that new subframe.

The fuel tank is wider and accommodates 13.7 litres, 4 litres more. The two-part fairing is also easier to remove than before

Weight Savings

The big update to the 2022 KTM RC 200 comes in the form of the updated chassis. KTM has added a newly-designed subframe similar to the one introduced on the KTM 390 Duke in 2017. It's helped reduce weight on the bike by about 1.5 kg, along with a lighter sprocket, new and tougher plastic panels, and even lighter wheels. In fact, the five-spoke alloys use a new alloy combination for added toughness and are less likely to break now over a nasty pothole. Even the front brake is now directly mounted on the wheel for added weight savings. All of these changes help the RC 200 lose about 3.3 kg over its predecessor.

Now KTM has used the lightweight effectively by increasing the fuel tank capacity on the motorcycle. The bike now packs a 13.7-litre unit, about 4 litres more than before. The new metal tank not only makes for fewer stops between refills but also makes the bike front heavy, aiding in handling. As a result, the kerb weight at 160 kg stays the same with a power to weight ratio of 154 bhp/tonne. The battery and airbox have also moved from the front of the fuel tank cover to the rear section right between the rider's thighs. KTM says it's more effective packaging from a service perspective.

The seats immediately feel more comfortable with the double-padded foam. This should've been the set-up all along

Ergonomics

The new RC 200's riding posture is less dedicated than before and something that a lot of road users will appreciate. The handlebar has been raised by 15 mm, which makes for slightly relaxed ergonomics, even as the rear set footpegs remain the same. It's still as dedicated as before but will now get less cumbersome when riding in the city. You can still lower it for a more dedicated posture. The bike also gets new seats finished in Alcantara-like material with double-padded foam, and it immediately makes the RC more comfortable to ride.

The saddle height is the same at 835 mm but the fuel tank space is narrower, so you can put your legs down easily. The surface is smoother than before to help you hold on to it better. The bike gets new grab rails as well that are integrated more seamlessly.

The digital console has been carried over from the 250 Adventure. Those looking for a TFT screen will have to wait for the RC 390

Instrument Console

The instrument console is the familiar LCD unit that we've seen on the 250 Adventure. It's exactly the same unit and carries over all the features from that version. You continue to get the instant fuel efficiency, gear indicator, shift light, ABS control, speedometer and tachometer and a host of other telltale lights. Those hoping for a TFT screen will be disappointed though with that reserved for the upcoming RC 390.

The new RC 200 uses the same engine and gearbox combination. Power and torque figures remain the same and so do the gearbox ratios

Performance

And all of these changes are paired with a familiar engine and gearbox combination. The 199.5 cc engine, liquid-cooled engine remains unchanged for India and continues to belt out 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox remains unchanged too with the same ratios. But the prominent update is the bigger airbox that allows 40 per cent more air to be fed to the engine. It makes for a linear torque curve and smoother power delivery, while fuel efficiency should go up too.

Fire up the engine and the RC 200 feels more same-same but different. Throttle response is smoother and the bike is a lot friendlier to ride with the revised ergos. Gear shifts are as slick as before, and the riding posture is less aggressive, which will be a boon for newer riders. The RC 200 still loves being revved and you still can exploit all the power at the top end of the rev band. It's a bike that will allow you to explore your limits at the peak of the power band far more easily and emerges as quite entertaining to ride.

The new chassis is more flexible and immediately more predictable to ride than before

Handling & Braking

The handling has improved further thanks to the lighter chassis that's more flexible too. Direction changes feel quick and seamless and you are easily in control of the inputs. KTM continues to provide top-notch hardware with the USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock coming from WP. The front travel has improved by 10 mm to further aid in ride comfort.

The RC 200 is a sharp motorcycle and ride comfort hasn't dramatically turned plus but it feels more composed than before. The front-heavy nature also makes it more friendly to dive into a corner. KTM also added a larger 320 mm disc at the front of the RC 200, which should've made better feedback but that still remains lacking on the lever. It does come with dual-channel ABS with the supermoto mode, but a more aggressive bite at the lever is sorely missed.

The new RC 200 emerges as a well-packaged offering addressing niggles from its predecessor while retaining its strong suit

Price & Verdict

The new RC 200 emerges as more inviting than ever thanks to a more comfortable riding posture and seat. That's something most riders will appreciate on a day-to-day basis. It also appears as a better-finished motorcycle and is worth your money. And it should be, for you are paying Rs. 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as the Gen 1 version. Of course, this is early bird pricing and we expect it to go up by about Rs. 8,000-10,000 in a few months from now. It's also still more expensive than the comparable full-faired 250s but definitely feels more entertaining to ride.

The KTM RC 200 never dared to please everyone, which is exactly why it stood out all these years. The new version only builds on the same ethos but feels like a more mature product choosing function. For those starting college or a professional career, and are looking out for a bike that's truly fun, the RC 200 remains an excellent package that's now even better.

