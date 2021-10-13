2022 KTM RC 200, KTM RC 125 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.82 Lakh

KTM India has launched the next-generation RC series with the 2022 KTM RC 200 with an introductory price of Rs. 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom). The smaller KTM RC 125 has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 1.82 lakh (Ex-showroom). The next-generation KTM RC range has been given a major update with an all-new chassis, improved ergonomics, class leading performance, updated electronics and new Grand Prix-inspired styling. The next-generation 2022 KTM RC 390 will be launched in a few months, according to a statement by KTM India.

Also Read: KTM Drops First Teaser For Next-Generation RC Range

The 2022 KTM RC 125 will be available on sale starting November 2021. Both bikes get comprehensively updated with new styling, ergonomics, new chassis and suspension.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Swaps Stake In KTM, Gets Share In Parent Company

The new generation KTM RC 125 and KTM RC 200 have been comprehensively updated, with new adjustable handlebars, new LCD instrument cluster, bigger fuel tank with capacity increased to 13.7 litres from 9.5 litres. The KTM RC 200 also gets a new LED headlight, while the RC 125 gets a new halogen headlight. There's a new, larger airbox on both bikes, and an all-new stiffer, and lighter steel trellis frame. The KTM RC 200 will also feature a supermoto ABS, with ABS on the rear wheel offering switchability.

The KTM RC 125, along with the KTM RC 200, get an all-new steel trellis frame which is lighter and stiffer.

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 Makes Global Debut

The all-new chassis features a steel trellis frame with a bolt on subframe, lightweight wheels and brakes. With fully adjustable handlebar risers, the KTM RC range combines track day ergonomics, and everyday usability. Both the 2022 KTM RC 125 and the 2022 KTM RC 200 get WP APEX big piston fork in the front and a new WP APEX shock absorber in the rear.

Improved airflow, new radiator, and lots of other updates on the 2022 KTM RC range. The new KTM RC 200 also features a supermoto ABS, with ABS on the rear wheel being switchable.

According to KTM India, the new curved radiator ensures superior cooling and improves airflow, allowing the new RC models to run cooler. The ergonomics of both bikes have been improved as well, with the knee area changed to allow for more rider movement. The new bodywork has been designed for optimised wind and weather protection, and enhanced heat management by using a combination of inner and outer body panels to direct airflow away from the rider.

The KTM RC 200 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), which is the same price as the outgoing model.

The 2022 KTM RC 200 has the same price as before, with introductory prices of Rs. 2,08,717 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the 2022 KTM RC 125 has been priced at Rs. 1,81,913 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new KTM RC 200 will be available from October 2021, while the new KTM RC 125 will be available from November 2021.