2023 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh

The facelifted luxury SUV is available in its top-spec HSE trim and with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

13-Sep-23 09:00 PM IST

Highlights

  • The 2023 Velar is only available in the HSE guise
  • Subtle tweaks are made to the exterior with the ‘Pixel LED’ headlights now offered as standard
  • The most significant change on the interiors is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India, has launched the 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 94.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this luxury SUV is available in just a single trim, with buyers having the option to choose from a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. Bookings for the facelifted Velar commenced from July 25 onwards.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know

 

While the overall design of the luxury SUV hasn’t changed, JLR has made subtle tweaks such as a revised front bumper, a revised grille and a tweaked bumper. The SUV also features a new set of alloy wheels. Changes to the rear are minimal, with the most noticeable difference being the new LED guide lamps in the tail lights. Moreover, the ‘Pixel LED’ headlights are now offered as standard.

The 2023 Range Rover Velar's most significant change on the interiors is the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment

 

Compared to the outside, JLR has made changes to the 2023 Range Rover Velar, such as a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls on the centre console. The most prominent change on the inside is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen that integrates more in-car functions such as the driving modes and more.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Unveils Exclusive Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defender

 

As for the features on offer, since the 2023 Velar will only be available in the top-spec HSE trim, JLR has packed all the creature comforts such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and air suspension.

Powering the 2023 Range Rover Velar is a 2.0-litre petrol motor that produces 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. It is also available with the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

# Range Rover Velar# 2023 Range Rover Velar# Velar SUV# Velar# Cars

