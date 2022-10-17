5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz is one of the more popular premium hatchbacks sold in India. Globally called the Honda Fit, the Jazz first came to India in 2009, in its second-generation guise while the third-generation model arrived in 2015. However, since then, Honda has not given the car a proper update and right now buying a used third-gen Jazz will certainly offer more value than going for a brand-new model. So, if you too are planning to buy a used Honda Jazz, here are 5 things you need to know.

1. The Honda Jazz has a solid build quality with good fit and finish. The quality of materials used inside is also quite good, but the design and styling look a bit dated. Also, while the more recent model is quite features rich, a slightly older model missed out on features like LED lighting and a sunroof.

2. Before 2020 the Honda Jazz also came with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It was one of the nicer oil burners in its segment and offered a spirited performance. And our suggestion would be to go for the diesel Jazz.

3. The petrol engine of the newer Honda Jazz feels quite underpowered, which becomes even more apparent if you get the CVT automatic version, which is sluggish and a bit unresponsive. However, it's good enough if you are going to spend most of the time driving in the city.

Depending on the model year and variant of the car, you can get one for anywhere between Rs. 3.9 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh.

4. The Jazz is also quite fun-to-drive. It offers good ride and handling, especially the first-gen model. In fact, we would go as far as to say that the old-gen Honda Jazz offered better driving dynamics compared to the newer model. The current-gen Honda Jazz also holds a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP.

5. Depending on the model year and variant of the car, you can get a used third-gen Honda Jazz for anywhere between Rs. 3.9 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh. However, we must tell you that the car is rumoured to be discontinued by early next year, which could mean that in the long run, its resale value might go down.