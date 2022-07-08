5 Things You Need To Do When Buying An Pre-Owned Car

Planning to buy a pre-owned vehicle? Well, then you must know that it involves hours of research to find the car you want, scouting for that right deal, and finalising your payment options. But it doesn't end there. Unlike buying a new car, as a used car buyer you will need to look into several other things like - looking for damages, engine condition, sorting out the proper paperwork and more. Yes, it can become a bit confusing so let us simplify things for you. Here are 5 key things you must do when buying a used car.

1. Check The Vehicle

If you have found a vehicle that suits your needs, it's imported to thoroughly check it for damages and problems. If you think you do not have the eye for it, take a trusted mechanic along who can help you. Knowing the issues with the car will also help in negotiating the price.

2. Check The Paperwork

Like checking for damages, it's also important to see whether all the vehicle papers are in place. Documentation like the registration certificate, pollution certificate, the no dues certificate if the previous owner bought it on finance and the existing insurance papers. These will help make the ownership transfer process that much more seamless. These will also help you find out if the vehicle has been in an accident in the past.

3. Get Ownership Transferred

Once you have bought the car, you are legally required to get the ownership transferred to your name. You will need to submit an application for the transfer at your Regional Transport Office or RTO. The registration certificate has to be in your name for insurance as well. In case the vehicle had a previous owner, and he/she did not transfer it to their name, then make sure the current owner at least has a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the previous owner, as it will be required to transfer the registration certificate.

Once the RC is transferred, it's important that you also get the insurance transferred to your name as well.

4. Get Insurance

Once the RC is transferred, it's important that you also get the insurance transferred to your name as well. If the RC is in your name but the policy is still under the previous owner's name, then the policy stands nullified. So, all you need to do is get in touch with the insurance provider and get it transferred. You can also buy completely new insurance that suits your needs, in fact, it will be a much simpler and faster process than getting the existing one transferred.

5. Get The Car Serviced

Once you have brought the car home, it's important to get it properly serviced to ensure that it's in the best possible condition. It's possible that the previous owner might have missed servicing the car before selling it. So, once all the paperwork is done take to car to your mechanic or service centre and get the basic things like oil and filters changed among other small things. Also, get the car deep-cleaned and sanitised by professionals before you start using it.