Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
16-Sep-23 02:23 PM IST
Highlights
- The MUVI-125-4G will be the first EV model under the Acer brand
- Acer has collaborated with eBikeGo to offer a range of 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles
- The Muvi-125-4G boasts swappable batteries
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is gaining momentum, with numerous companies stepping forward to present their innovative solutions for eco-friendly transportation. One unexpected entrant into this market is Acer, the renowned Taiwanese tech giant primarily known for its computers and accessories. Recently, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida, Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G. This marks Acer's entry into the EV sector, and the MUVI-125-4G represents the first EV model released under the Acer brand for the Indian market.
The development and production of the MUVI-125-4G will be managed by Think eBikeGo Private Limited, operating under a licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated. Acer has collaborated with eBikeGo to offer a range of 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles (eBikes, eScooters, and eTrikes) under the Acer brand. eBikeGo will oversee product development, marketing, and customer support for these licenced products.
Also Read: eBikeGo To Open Bookings For Its Muvi Electric Scooter
The Muvi-125-4G boasts swappable batteries, a lightweight chassis, 16-inch wheels, a data-driven design, and extensive customization options. It has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80km. On the tech front, the Muvi is said to be highly personalised through a dedicated app available for both iOS and Android. This app empowers riders to customise their scooter's interface to align with their individual preferences and needs.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-16281 second ago
As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.
-9076 second ago
The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.
-6157 second ago
Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida
-597 second ago
New jointly-owned ChargeScape platform will eliminate the need for individual integrations between automakers and electric utilities, offering these utilities access to EV battery energy from a broad range of vehicles.
1 hour ago
The e-buses will be used by GreenCell’s intercity bus operation NueGo.
2 hours ago
Carmaker first showcased the gearbox option in August this year at the Indonesia International Auto Show.
19 hours ago
The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.
20 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
20 hours ago
The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
22 hours ago
Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.
1 month ago
Reservations for the Muvi e-scooter will officially commence from October 2023
1 year ago
Dubbed as InstaCharge, the new charging tech will be used for eBikeGos upcoming electric trike or tricycle, the Velocipedo.
1 year ago
Volkswagen said allegations made against it by Acer were unfounded, after a magazine reported that the Taiwanese computer maker had sued the German carmaker for infringing on its mobile network patents.
1 year ago
Volkswagen said allegations made against it by Acer were unfounded, after a magazine reported that the Taiwanese computer maker had sued the German carmaker for infringing on its mobile network patents.
1 year ago
The Muvi electric scooter is one of the products from leading Spanish automotive company Torrot.