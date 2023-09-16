Acer Partners With eBikeGo; Unveils Muvi-125-4G Electric Scooter

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is gaining momentum, with numerous companies stepping forward to present their innovative solutions for eco-friendly transportation. One unexpected entrant into this market is Acer, the renowned Taiwanese tech giant primarily known for its computers and accessories. Recently, at the ongoing e-mobility expo in Greater Noida, Acer unveiled its e-scooter model, the MUVI-125-4G. This marks Acer's entry into the EV sector, and the MUVI-125-4G represents the first EV model released under the Acer brand for the Indian market.

The development and production of the MUVI-125-4G will be managed by Think eBikeGo Private Limited, operating under a licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated. Acer has collaborated with eBikeGo to offer a range of 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles (eBikes, eScooters, and eTrikes) under the Acer brand. eBikeGo will oversee product development, marketing, and customer support for these licenced products.

The Muvi-125-4G boasts swappable batteries, a lightweight chassis, 16-inch wheels, a data-driven design, and extensive customization options. It has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80km. On the tech front, the Muvi is said to be highly personalised through a dedicated app available for both iOS and Android. This app empowers riders to customise their scooter's interface to align with their individual preferences and needs.