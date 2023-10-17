Acer MUVI 125 4G Launched In India

Tech giant Acer has officially launched the MUVI 125 4G at a price tag of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter is crafted and manufactured in collaboration with Think eBikeGo Private Limited.

The Acer MUVI 125 4G has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge. This e-scooter has several key features such as swappable batteries, lightweight chassis, 16-inch wheels etc. The scooter comes in three colour options—White, Black, and Grey.

Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Acer Inc., expressed, "Sustainability and innovation are two important principles that the Acer brand is known for. The Acer MUVI 125 4G represents both and we are excited to see it coming to market in the near future."

Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO, Think eBikeGo Private Limited (Acer - official licensee), added, "The Acer MUVI 125 4G represents our vision for a greener future. We believe it is set to become the preferred choice for urban commuters."

Furthermore, the Acer MUVI 125 4G qualifies for both Central and State-level government subsidies, which play a pivotal role in encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles in India. In the future, the company plans to introduce a range of 2 and 3-wheeler EVs, including e-bicycles, e-bikes, e-trikes etc.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL