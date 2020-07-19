All-Electric Ride Hailing Platform Blusmart Introduces New Services In Delhi NCR

One of the first all-electric ride hailing platforms in India, Blusmart has announced several new services for its customers. The company has introduced new digital wallet option for contactless payments, hourly rentals and referral services. The announcement comes at a time when users are shying away from mass public transit systems in the wake of the pandemic. Bluesmart says its fleet of electric taxis are sanitised and hygienic, allowing for a hassle-free ride. The operator's services start from ₹ 99 to travel in Gurugram and to the IGI airport in Delhi. BluSmart currently operates in Delhi-NCR and the platform says it has over 10,000 active users. It claims have .saved over 325 tonnes of CO2 emissions by running all electric cars in Delhi NCR in one year.

All cabs are equipped with hand sanitisers, surface disinfectants and extra face masks for customers

Speaking about the new features, Anmol Jaggi, founder, Blsmart, said, "We understand the importance of responsible and safe mobility. Our aim is to provide our patrons with an easy, hassle-free rides and keeping in mind their requirements, we have added these features that will increase our app's stickiness. We have created a revolutionary way of mobility that is responsible to both the environment and the safety of the customers with heightened focus on sanitization and hygiene."

The new Blue Wallet feature brings in-app payment for its customers and can be recharged using debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking and UPI options. The ride hailing service also brings hourly rental schemes starting at ₹ 199 for a minimum period of 1 hours/10 km, going up to 8 hours/80 km. The cars will be available from Gurugram to Delhi covering a wider base across Delhi-NCR. Lastly, the company has introduced its new referral programme that allows users that invite friends and family for using the service. For every referral made, BluSmart will plant a tree in order to do its bit for the environment, the company claims.

BluSmart says its following all hygiene protocols in order to ensure the safety of its customers and drivers. All driver partners have their body-temperature checked prior to taking any duty, for both city and airport services. The driver's latest temperature and wellness status is made available to the customers on the BluSmart app, which is a first amongst app-based ride hailing services. The app will also show the last time if disinfection, while the use of the internal recirculation mode for the AC is strictly prohibited. Drivers have also been trained to open and close the door for customers to help minimise surface contact, while all cabs are equipped with hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants. The use of face masks in mandatory for drivers while extra masks are available for customers as well. Lastly, drivers need to download the Aarogya Setu app, following government guidelines.

