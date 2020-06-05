EV Ride-Hailing Platform 'Blusmart' Completes Over 1.75 Lakh Zero-Emission Trips In NCR

India's first all-electric ride-hailing platform, Blusmart has announced completing 1.75 lakh zero-emission trips in Delhi-NCR. The on-demand electric taxi service has already completed 47.5 lakh clean pollution-free kilometres and claims to have helped lowers CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission by 1 tonne per day. This World Environment Day, the company has pledged to keep the environment clean and green with a green mobility revolution and says that since its launch, a year ago, on June 4, Blusmart has saved 325 tonnes of CO2 emission.

Speaking about the company's goals, Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart said, "BluSmart is looking at reducing more PM 2.5, PM5 & CO2 emissions to make the environment cleaner and greener with a widespread use of electric mobility. We plan to expand our service radius and make travel within the city hassle-free and environment friendly. At the same time, our cabs are being deep cleaned and sanitized, twice a day during the charging time, when we ensure proper measures for sanitization after each trip, to make them safe and sterile for use."

On the other hand, Punit Goyal, Founder, BluSmart added, "Our vehicles do not produce emission and don't generate air pollution. We aim to provide customers with no surge rides which are also clean, safe, and sanitised. I am confident that Blu Revolution created by BluSmart will make inroads in different markets in times to come also would make a difference in the environment by making it more greener and pollution-free."

Currently, there are very limited players in this space, and it is mainly contained by the limited EV infrastructure in India. One of the country's leading ride-hailing service provider, Ola, is also among the select few, which launched a pilot project in Nagpur city in 2017, offering a multi-modal electric vehicle shared mobility solution.

