All-Electric Fiat 600 Unveiled

Fiat has recently unveiled its upcoming electric crossover, the Fiat 600, which will serve as the successor to the 500X. Positioned as Fiat's response to the Jeep Avenger, the Fiat 600 is set to hit the market later this year. It is expected to utilize the e-CMP2 platform, which is shared with its parent company, Stellantis. The crossover takes design inspiration from the smaller electric Fiat 500, featuring similar headlights and a honeycomb-style front grille. The debut video showcased the Fiat 600 in white exterior paint, accentuated by black design elements on the rear spoiler, roof, mirrors, and door sills.

The car is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

While many details regarding the interior are yet to be revealed, Fiat did give us a glimpse of the driver's cabin. The car is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility similar to the Fiat 500. The car will likely employ the same 51 kWh battery pack found in the Jeep Avenger as well as support fast charging of up to 100 kW.

Aside from the EV, the 600 is also likely to get a conventional petrol-powered derivative. The variant is likely to be powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, already available in other Stellantis models in different power outputs though it remains to be seen in which markets it will be available.

Expect Fiat to reveal full details on the new 600 in the coming weeks.