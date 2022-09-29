  • Home
Amazon-Backed Firm To Help Power Its Trucking Fleet With Electrofuels

Amazon.com-backed Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
Amazon.com-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year.

Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.

The tech giant said it plans to initially use the electrofuels in trucks in its middle-mile fleet in Southern California.

The agreement comes after Amazon last month signed a deal with Plug Power Inc for 10,950 tons of green hydrogen every year starting 2025, to help it replace grey hydrogen, diesel, and other fossil fuels.

Amazon invested in Infinium, a renewable electrofuels solution provider, in 2021. It was a part of Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund — a $2 billion investment program launched in 2020 to invest in companies to help reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development.

