Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be 'Fastest' Ather Yet

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

  • Ather 450 Apex to be unveiled as range-topping e-scooter in December 2023.
  • Likely to get a more powerful motor; top speed to exceed 100 kmph.
  • Could be priced closer to the Rs 2 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

A new model will join electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy's portfolio next month – the Ather 450 Apex. Representing the pinnacle of the startup's maiden platform, the Apex is being rolled out to celebrate Ather's 10th anniversary, and will be unveiled in full in December. As the name suggests, the 450 Apex will have a laser-sharp focus on performance, with a notably powerful motor making it the “fastest Ather yet”, in the words of company CEO Tarun Mehta, who revealed the name of the scooter in a social media post.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Confirms Family Electric Scooter, New And Updated 450X

 

Set to be produced in limited numbers only, the 450 Apex is likely to get a handful of styling changes, including some interesting additions to its bodywork, in a bid to visually distinguish itself from other 450 models. To that end, the 450 Apex will also be offered in new colours (including some that have never been part of Ather's colour palette).

 

Another fun touch with the 450 Apex will be the inclusion of transparent side panels, a nod to the translucent panels first seen on the Ather 450X Series 1.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Won’t Build Sub-Rs 1 Lakh E-Scooter Anytime Soon: CEO Tarun Mehta

 

The party piece of the 450 Apex will be its more potent motor. Expected to produce a good chunk more peak power than the standard 450X, the Apex will become the first Ather to have a top speed in excess of 100 kmph. It's also likely to have a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of around 3 seconds.

 

The Apex will be notably quicker than the standard 450X.

 

The 3.7 kWh battery pack is expected to be carried over from the 450X, and it remains to be seen if Ather chooses to make changes to the suspension and braking setup with the Apex. The inclusion of an anti-lock braking system (ABS) is also likely.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Review: A Fine Entry E-Scooter That’s Also A Clever Upsell

 

Expect Ather to open pre-orders for the 450 Apex after the unveil next month, with deliveries likely to begin in 2024. However, don't expect the 450 Apex to come cheap. Bearing in mind the upgrades and the limited availability, the 450 Apex could well be priced quite close to the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

