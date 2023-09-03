Ather Begins Dispatches Of 450S Electric Scooter

Ather Energy has started rolling out its latest electric scooter, the 450S, from its plant in Hosur. The announcement was made by company founder Tarun Mehta on his Twitter account. The 450S saw a launch in August 2023, and is currently the most affordable electric scooter in Ather’s lineup, available in two variants- Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh). (All prices in ex-showroom).

450S has started rolling off the lines finally!



Everyone at the Hosur factory has been working tirelessly to roll out the Ather 450S. It's been the fastest through the gate reviews yet!



Everyone at the Hosur factory has been working tirelessly to roll out the Ather 450S. It's been the fastest through the gate reviews yet!

Unlike the other scooters in Ather’s lineup which have touchscreen digital clusters, the 450S gets a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ LCD digital cluster. In the Pro variant, the 450S will have multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). A joystick is used to access functions on the 450S’ digital dashboard. Other features include a ‘Fall Safe’ (automatic motor cut-off when a scooter falls), an emergency stop signal, coasting regen (which enhances range by up to seven per cent) and an updated intercity trip planner.

Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while the real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode). Equipped with a bundled 350-watt charger as standard, Ather says that the e-scooter will take over 8 and a half hours to charge fully. But buyers will be able to purchase the more powerful 750-watt charger as an additional accessory.