Ather Begins Dispatches Of 450S Electric Scooter

The 450S is currently the most affordable scooter in Ather’s lineup
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

03-Sep-23 12:31 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Ather 450S is available in two variants- Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh).
  • Gets a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ digital cluster.
  • Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a certified range of up to 115 kilometres.

Ather Energy has started rolling out its latest electric scooter, the 450S, from its plant in Hosur. The announcement was made by company founder Tarun Mehta on his Twitter account. The 450S saw a launch in August 2023, and is currently the most affordable electric scooter in Ather’s lineup, available in two variants- Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh). (All prices in ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Review: A Fine Entry E-Scooter That’s Also A Clever Upsell

 

Unlike the other scooters in Ather’s lineup which have touchscreen digital clusters, the 450S gets a  7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ LCD digital cluster. In the Pro variant, the 450S will have multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). A joystick is used to access functions on the 450S’ digital dashboard.  Other features include a ‘Fall Safe’ (automatic motor cut-off when a scooter falls), an emergency stop signal, coasting regen (which enhances range by up to seven per cent) and an updated intercity trip planner.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery

The 450S gets a  7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ LCD digital cluster

 

Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while the real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode). Equipped with a bundled 350-watt charger as standard, Ather says that the e-scooter will take over 8 and a half hours to charge fully. But buyers will be able to purchase the more powerful 750-watt charger as an additional accessory.

 

# Ather 450S# electric scooter# Ather Energy

