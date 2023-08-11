Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery

Following significant changes to the FAME-II subsidy structure, Ather Energy has revised its 450 electric scooter line-up with the launch of the entry-level 450S and refreshed 450X. The 450S, which was first announced a couple of months ago, is available in two variants – Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), making it the most affordable Ather one can buy today. Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode). Deliveries of the 450S will begin on August 25, 2023.

A clear differentiator for the 450S is on its dashboard – out goes the 450X’s 7.0-inch touchscreen, and in its place comes a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ digital cluster. In Pro form, the 450S will have multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). A joystick is used to access functions on the 450S’ digital dashboard.

An LCD replaces the 7.0-inch touchscreen on the 450S.

The 450X, too, has received a few changes. Just like the 450S, the 450X, too, is now available with a smaller, 2.9 kWh battery, and is priced from Rs 1.38 lakh for the Core version (Rs 1.53 lakh for the Pro model). It incorporates a new park assist switch on the right side of the handle bar. Certified range for the 450X 2.9 kWh is 111 kilometres, while real-world range figures are identical to those for the 450S, with the only difference being the 450X also gets Warp mode, which sees range drop to 60 kilometres.

For now, the 450X is only available with the smaller battery pack. Ather has temporarily stopped production of the 450X 3.7 kWh, which is undergoing certification, and will have a certified range of up to 150 kilometres. The top-spec 450X, with the bigger battery, will cost Rs 1.45 lakh in Core form, and Rs 1.68 lakh in Pro form (all prices, ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy). Deliveries of the 450X 3.7 kWh will only begin in October 2023.

Also new to the 450 line-up are a slew of features including ‘Fall Safe’ (automatic motor cut-off when a scooter falls), an emergency stop signal, coasting regen (which enhances range by up to seven per cent), a redesigned mud flap and an updated intercity trip planner.

Ather says the 450S and 450X 2.9 kWh will take over 8 and a half hours to charge fully. All scooters will come with a bundled 350-watt charger as standard, but buyers will be able to purchase the more powerful 750-watt charger as an additional accessory.