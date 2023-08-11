Login

Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery

There are now a total of three choices in the Ather 450 line-up – the entry-level 450S, and the 450X with two battery options.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 12:00 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather 450S Core priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, 450S Pro costs Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Smaller 2.9 kWh battery added to the 450X; priced from Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Marginal price hike for the 450X with the bigger 3.7 kWh battery; new features added.

Following significant changes to the FAME-II subsidy structure, Ather Energy has revised its 450 electric scooter line-up with the launch of the entry-level 450S and refreshed 450X. The 450S, which was first announced a couple of months ago, is available in two variants – Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), making it the most affordable Ather one can buy today. Equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode). Deliveries of the 450S will begin on August 25, 2023.

 

Also Read: Ather 450S Review: A Fine Entry E-Scooter That's Also A Clever Upsell

 

A clear differentiator for the 450S is on its dashboard – out goes the 450X’s 7.0-inch touchscreen, and in its place comes a 7.0-inch ‘Deepview’ digital cluster. In Pro form, the 450S will have multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, auto-hold, turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia and four ride modes (SmartEco, Eco, Ride and Sport; no ride modes for the Core version). A joystick is used to access functions on the 450S’ digital dashboard.

 

An LCD replaces the 7.0-inch touchscreen on the 450S.

 

The 450X, too, has received a few changes. Just like the 450S, the 450X, too, is now available with a smaller, 2.9 kWh battery, and is priced from Rs 1.38 lakh for the Core version (Rs 1.53 lakh for the Pro model). It incorporates a new park assist switch on the right side of the handle bar. Certified range for the 450X 2.9 kWh is 111 kilometres, while real-world range figures are identical to those for the 450S, with the only difference being the 450X also gets Warp mode, which sees range drop to 60 kilometres.

 

Also Read: Ather To Levy Re 1/Min Fee For Grid Fast-Charger Usage From August 1

 

For now, the 450X is only available with the smaller battery pack. Ather has temporarily stopped production of the 450X 3.7 kWh, which is undergoing certification, and will have a certified range of up to 150 kilometres. The top-spec 450X, with the bigger battery, will cost Rs 1.45 lakh in Core form, and Rs 1.68 lakh in Pro form (all prices, ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy). Deliveries of the 450X 3.7 kWh will only begin in October 2023.

 

 

Also new to the 450 line-up are a slew of features including ‘Fall Safe’ (automatic motor cut-off when a scooter falls), an emergency stop signal, coasting regen (which enhances range by up to seven per cent), a redesigned mud flap and an updated intercity trip planner.

 

Ather says the 450S and 450X 2.9 kWh will take over 8 and a half hours to charge fully. All scooters will come with a bundled 350-watt charger as standard, but buyers will be able to purchase the more powerful 750-watt charger as an additional accessory.

# Ather 450S# Ather 450S launch# Ather 450S price# Ather Energy# Electric scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Models

Ather 450X
Ather 450X

₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakh

Ather 450S
Ather 450S

₹ 1.3 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 15, 2023

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ather 450S Launched In Two Variants; Refreshed 450X Gets Smaller 2.9 kWh Battery
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn