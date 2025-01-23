Auto Playbook 2025: 72% Of New Car Buyers Discovered Their Vehicle Brand Of Choice Through Meta

Meta and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) have published a whitepaper report, named the ‘Auto Playbook 2025’ which has revealed a range of facts about consumer behaviour and preferences in the automotive segment driven by digital adoption. The Auto Playbook 2025 reveals that 72 per cent of new automotive buyers who were surveyed in this research discovered a particular brand of vehicles on one of Meta’s numerous apps.



A few other details revealed in the report included the fact that among new automobile buyers, 48 per cent used WhatsApp to directly connect with dealerships for vehicle availability inquiries. It was also stated that 72 per cent of automotive buyers find creator content on Instagram Reels helpful for evaluating a vehicle before purchase and that 41 per cent of buyers regularly engage with vehicle-related Reels.

Meta and FADA launched the ‘Move with Meta’ program in 2023 with an aim to help over 3000 auto dealers across the country build a social presence and digitize their customer outreach and lead generation using the Meta Platforms. Since its launch, the program has been responsible for the upskilling of over 6,000 dealers.



