Auto Sales September 2022: Mahindra Posts Utility Vehicle Sales Of 34,262 Units, Highest In A Month

Mahindra and Mahindra reported overall sales of 64,486 units in the month of September – its highest ever in a month. The company’s utility vehicle sales too reached a new peak in the month with 34,262 units dispatched – taking the company to the number 1 position for SUV sales in the country. This was the third time in three months Mahindra posted its highest ever sales numbers in the SUV market.

Year-on-year sales of Mahindra’s utility vehicles were up 166% from 12,893 units a year ago. Numbers were up month-on-month by 16% with the company having dispatched 29,516 utility vehicles in the previous month. Total passenger vehicles sales stood at 34,508 units – up 163% year-on-year.

Speaking on the performance Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands. We are delighted that our SUVs have registered the highest ever sales of 34,262 vehicles as well as highest ever overall volumes of 64,486 vehicles for the month of September.”

Mahindra UV sales were up 16% month-on-month

In the commercial vehicle market, sales were up across segments. Light commercial vehicles in the 2 tonne and bellow and 3.5 tonne and below segments posted the strongest growth of 192% and 126% respectively. The carmaker reported sales of 4,452 units and 16,413 units in the two categories respectively.

Three-wheeler sales were also up 94% from 2,981 units in September 2021 to 5,774 units in 2022. Exports however remained flat with 2,538 units shipped in the month as against 2,529 last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were also up across all segments though exports remained flat

Mahindra also reported its best ever quarterly performance at the end of September. The company retailed 1,79,673 units in the second quarter of FY2023, up 77% over the same period a year ago.