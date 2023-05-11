BharatBenz Launches Training Simulator For Truck Drivers In India

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and the manufacturer of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has unveiled the 'BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer,' a driving simulator designed to enhance truck driver training and skills.

Considered the first of its kind in the Indian commercial vehicle industry, the Simulated Driver Trainer is a technologically advanced simulator that combines computerised and digital experiences for BharatBenz drivers undergoing training. The setup includes a multi-screen display placed in front of the driver, providing a realistic view. The training driver sits inside a real BharatBenz heavy-duty truck cabin, which is connected to real-world dynamics, offering an immersive multi-sensory experience of various terrains and weather conditions. Through computer control, trainers can modify the terrain, weather, and obstacles remotely.

By using the simulator, drivers can enhance their driving skills, adapt to modern technology, improve logistical efficiency, drive more safely, and strengthen their capabilities for interstate, intra-city, hilly, and mining terrains, says BharatBenz. The training is available in five languages initially, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, with plans to add more languages in the near future. In its initial phase, the Simulated Driver Trainer focuses on drivers of heavy-duty trucks.

Satyakam Arya Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “We are looking into every possible aspect that will help us digitally transform, not just DICV and BharatBenz but also those who are contributing towards our endeavor to make our customers successful. Being an important part of our long term digital transformation journey the state of the art BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer is a new benchmark in the Indian commercial vehicles industry.”

The BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer comprises 16 driving modules, offering a near-real-world experience for practice. These modules cover both basic and advanced training combinations, supplemented by eLearning modules. Eleven of the modules are specifically tailored to BharatBenz trucks, providing training on advanced features and driving techniques unique to these vehicles. The simulator generates detailed reports to track and improve driving performance, enabling drivers to practice and learn in different scenarios and develop effective driving habits that enhance performance, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency.

The eLearning module is designed to guide drivers through product walkthroughs, fuel-efficient and reliable driving practices, daily checks, and performance evaluations.

Mr. Rajaram K, Vice President Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “The BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer is by far, the most comprehensive in the Indian commercial vehicles industry. Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of Indian economy, and it’s our constant endeavor to help them enhance their skills and operational efficiency for them to deliver better results in the safest way possible. Our technologically advanced trucks require our drivers to be upskilled so that they can tackle various road and weather conditions with ease, skillfully and efficiently. We will be making our BharatBenz Simulated Driver Trainer program available across the country through our Regional Training Centers and authorized Dealerships in a phased manner.”

BharatBenz has already introduced a five-day "Driver Efficiency Improvement Program" that incorporates eLearning, simulated driving, classroom training, and on-track training. This program focuses on enhancing driver’s skills in safety, personal development, and performance. Transparent reports highlighting areas for improvement are shared with each driver, providing insights for fleet owners.