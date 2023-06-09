Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Enters Pre-owned Commercial Vehicle Business

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the manufacturers of BharatBenz trucks and buses has announced its entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle market with its new ‘BharatBenz Certified’ program. The new used CV vertical will for now exclusively deal with second-hand models from the BharatBenz brand.

Speaking on the used CV business, Rajaram K – President, BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service said "Our perpetual and thorough market research practice brought to our attention the aspiration of customers who would like to purchase pre-owned BharatBenz trucks. This need in the market gave birth to the idea of launching BharatBenz Certified – a company-steered pre-owned CV business initiative that will enable such customers to contact BharatBenz directly through our website or authorised dealerships, thereby eliminating the need of third party mediators.”



The used CV programme will initially be offered in Bengaluru before expanding nationwide.

Rajaram added that the new used vehicle business would also offer existing owners a platform to sell their existing BharatBenz CVs should they look to upgrade their fleet.



Under this venture, pre-owned vehicles will first undergo a 125-point quality check that includes a comprehensive technical inspection, repair and restoration process. All the refurbished vehicles will be subjected to a pre-delivery inspection before being dispatched. These vehicles will also get a 6-month warranty and customers will have the option to opt for a new Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) as well from the previous owner.



The pilot phase of this BharatBenz Certified venture will commence at Trident Trucking in Bengaluru and will then expand to all BharatBenz dealerships across the country, catering for customers nationwide.



Additionally to this venture, DICV also has a ‘BharatBenz Exchange’ program introduced in 2020 that aims to assist customers owning different brands to switch to BharatBenz.





