Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Sells 29,470 Units in CY2022

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has reported a successful CY 2022 with a 37 per cent revenue growth and 25 per cent sales growth for CY 2022 – the best ever for the brand since they began operations in India 10 years ago. For the calendar year 2022, the DICV has sold 18,470 units domestically, whereas they have exported over 11,000 units. The brand is also celebrating another milestone of producing over 2 lakh vehicles in 2022, at its Oragadam manufacturing facility.

Commenting on DICV’s 2022 annual performance, Satyakam Arya – Managing Director & CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “CY2022 was one of our strongest performing years with 37 per cent growth in revenue and 25 per cent growth in sales. We crossed remarkable production milestones as well. We achieved this delightful business success in just 10 years of our operations in India, having made significant investments in the market since the beginning and steered our way through the complexities the commercial vehicles industry had to tackle in last decade. We are continuing to work diligently on transforming the way we will be doing business in India by investing on Digitalization, Servitization, Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion as the cornerstones of our strategy going forward. We have expanded our R&D operations, have a sharper focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, upskilling & reskilling our workforce, and many such initiatives to meet our vision in the mobility space for the near and medium term.”

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, or BharatBenz, has an extensive product portfolio for the Indian market. It has made its prominence felt in the construction and mining space, where BharatBenz heavy-duty trucks dominate the segment. Earlier this year, BharatBenz unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of high-powered heavy-duty trucks, such as 3532CM mining tipper, 2832CM mining tipper, 5532 tip-trailer, options ranging from 6x4 and 10x4, especially for construction and mining utility. In addition, BharatBenz offers a wide range of tipper products, from 6-wheeler 13T medium duty trucks to 22-wheeler 55T trucks (tip trailers).