BharatBenz And Reliance Industries Unveil India's First Intercity Luxury Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus

The bus can go up to 400 km on a single hydrogen fill
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
23-Jul-23 06:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • Bharat Benz and Reliance Industries unveiled India's first intercity luxury concept coach powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.
  • The coach has a Gross system power of 127 kW (equivalent to 296 bhp) and can travel up to 400 km on a single hydrogen fill.
  • This collaborative mission aims to explore the viability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology for inter-city travel, with extensive trials and safety validations planned over the next 12 months.

BharatBenz, in collaboration with Reliance Industries, showcased India's first intercity luxury concept coach powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology at the 4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting held in Goa between 19-22 July 2023.

 

The bus has a Gross system power of 127 kW and a net power of 105 kW, which is equivalent to 296 bhp, which aligns with the performance standards of current Diesel buses employed for intercity applications. The bus can go up to 400 km on a single hydrogen fill.


Nitin Seth, CEO, of New Mobility, Reliance Industries said, “This luxury intercity coach is powered by a Fuel cell system, which is designed and developed by Reliance Industries, using state-of-the-art components from international partners with significant localization. The Bus will undergo extensive trials validation & safety trials over the next 12 months.”

 

BharatBenz said, “This H2 Fuel Cell inter-city luxury concept coach is the result of a collaboration between BharatBenz and Reliance Industries Limited and will be used to conduct an advanced engineering study to explore the viability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell as a propulsion alternative for the future.” In their LinkedIn post 


This mission aims to synergize the demand and supply of green hydrogen. Currently, Indian transport accounts for 25-35% of PM 2.5 emissions, with 80% of crude oil being imported.


 

