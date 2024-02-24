BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 24, 2024
Highlights
- Mobile, battery-powered Adblue dispenser eliminates the need for structural modifications, enhancing accessibility
- Allows dispensing at commercial vehicle hubs like bus stations, streamlining the process
- Dispenser has a certified metering system and provides printed bills and SMS updates
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled the first-ever mobile Adblue dispenser in India at Kolkata. BPCL says that the mobile dispenser will allow for increased flexibility and accessibility for the diesel exhaust fluid by reducing the need to install dedicated infrastructure for the dispenser.
Adblue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), plays a key role in reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from Bharat Stage VI diesel-powered vehicles. It has traditionally been available at fuel stations in India. BPCL says it's mobile Adblue dispenser eliminates the need for structural modifications at fuel stations to set up dispensing infrastructure and can also be set up in high-demand areas like bus stations, transport hubs and truck parking areas.
The dispenser comes with a certified metering system and also provides printed receipts to consumers and will also send SMS notifications about the quantity dispensed. To aid in mobility, the dispenser is powered by a battery.
Commenting on the launch of the mobile Adblue dispenser, Sukhmal Jain, Director of Marketing at BPCL “The introduction of the Mobile Adblue Dispenser marks a significant milestone in BPCL’s efforts to redefine the refueling experience for consumers. This innovative solution not only enhances accessibility but also reflects our commitment to driving customer-centric initiatives that prioritize convenience and efficiency.”
Senior BPCL officials including regional heads of Retail, Gas, Lubricants and LPG verticals attended the unveiling event in Kolkata.
BPCL is also looking to boost the electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The company is aiming to establish electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 of its fuel outlets over the next five years. It is also working on a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16101 second ago
The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.
-6558 second ago
The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.
-1451 second ago
The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.
2 hours ago
The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.
4 hours ago
After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.
4 hours ago
Despite setbacks, including a disrupted morning session due to dislodged drain covers and technical issues, teams made the adjustments necessary to prepare for the season opener in a week.
1 day ago
Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.
16 hours ago
car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.
18 hours ago
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.
19 hours ago
As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.
2 months ago
The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.
4 months ago
Continental is targeting to be ready with its technology a little ahead of the deadline and supply it to OEMs in a bid to give them more time for installation and tuning which ultimately will ensure smoother transition to BS6.
7 months ago
Ather Grid to Leverage BPCL's Extensive Fuel Station Network for Nationwide Fast Charging Deployment
1 year ago
India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.
1 year ago
India's government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some project.