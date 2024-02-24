Login

BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser

The mobile Adblue dispenser will reduce the need for fuel stations and commercial vehicle hubs to invest in additional infrastructure to set up Adblue filling stations.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mobile, battery-powered Adblue dispenser eliminates the need for structural modifications, enhancing accessibility
  • Allows dispensing at commercial vehicle hubs like bus stations, streamlining the process
  • Dispenser has a certified metering system and provides printed bills and SMS updates

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled the first-ever mobile Adblue dispenser in India at Kolkata. BPCL says that the mobile dispenser will allow for increased flexibility and accessibility for the diesel exhaust fluid by reducing the need to install dedicated infrastructure for the dispenser.

 

Adblue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), plays a key role in reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from Bharat Stage VI diesel-powered vehicles. It has traditionally been available at fuel stations in India. BPCL says it's mobile Adblue dispenser eliminates the need for structural modifications at fuel stations to set up dispensing infrastructure and can also be set up in high-demand areas like bus stations, transport hubs and truck parking areas.
 

The dispenser comes with a certified metering system and also provides printed receipts to consumers and will also send SMS notifications about the quantity dispensed. To aid in mobility, the dispenser is powered by a battery.
 

Commenting on the launch of the mobile Adblue dispenser, Sukhmal Jain, Director of Marketing at BPCL “The introduction of the Mobile Adblue Dispenser marks a significant milestone in BPCL’s efforts to redefine the refueling experience for consumers. This innovative solution not only enhances accessibility but also reflects our commitment to driving customer-centric initiatives that prioritize convenience and efficiency.”
 

Senior BPCL officials including regional heads of Retail, Gas, Lubricants and LPG verticals attended the unveiling event in Kolkata.
 

BPCL is also looking to boost the electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The company is aiming to establish electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 of its fuel outlets over the next five years. It is also working on a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.
 

# BPCL# MAK Adblue# Adblue# BS6 Diesel Cars# Cars# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 55,648 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10.75 Lakh
₹ 24,076/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16101 second ago

The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.

Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6558 second ago

The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1451 second ago

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.

2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.

Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.

Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite setbacks, including a disrupted morning session due to dislodged drain covers and technical issues, teams made the adjustments necessary to prepare for the season opener in a week.

Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.

Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.

Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.

Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.

BS6 Car Components And Powertrain Solutions To Be Delivered From September 2019: Continental
BS6 Car Components And Powertrain Solutions To Be Delivered From September 2019: Continental
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Continental is targeting to be ready with its technology a little ahead of the deadline and supply it to OEMs in a bid to give them more time for installation and tuning which ultimately will ensure smoother transition to BS6.

Ather Energy and BPCL Collaborates to Expand EV Charging Network Across India
Ather Energy and BPCL Collaborates to Expand EV Charging Network Across India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Ather Grid to Leverage BPCL's Extensive Fuel Station Network for Nationwide Fast Charging Deployment

India Weighs Selling Part Of BPCL Instead Of Full Stake - Report
India Weighs Selling Part Of BPCL Instead Of Full Stake - Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.

India To Rexamine BPCL Divestment After Planned Expansion - Report
India To Rexamine BPCL Divestment After Planned Expansion - Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

India's government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some project.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved