BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled the first-ever mobile Adblue dispenser in India at Kolkata. BPCL says that the mobile dispenser will allow for increased flexibility and accessibility for the diesel exhaust fluid by reducing the need to install dedicated infrastructure for the dispenser.

Adblue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), plays a key role in reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from Bharat Stage VI diesel-powered vehicles. It has traditionally been available at fuel stations in India. BPCL says it's mobile Adblue dispenser eliminates the need for structural modifications at fuel stations to set up dispensing infrastructure and can also be set up in high-demand areas like bus stations, transport hubs and truck parking areas.



The dispenser comes with a certified metering system and also provides printed receipts to consumers and will also send SMS notifications about the quantity dispensed. To aid in mobility, the dispenser is powered by a battery.



Commenting on the launch of the mobile Adblue dispenser, Sukhmal Jain, Director of Marketing at BPCL “The introduction of the Mobile Adblue Dispenser marks a significant milestone in BPCL’s efforts to redefine the refueling experience for consumers. This innovative solution not only enhances accessibility but also reflects our commitment to driving customer-centric initiatives that prioritize convenience and efficiency.”



Senior BPCL officials including regional heads of Retail, Gas, Lubricants and LPG verticals attended the unveiling event in Kolkata.



BPCL is also looking to boost the electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The company is aiming to establish electric vehicle charging stations at around 7,000 of its fuel outlets over the next five years. It is also working on a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

