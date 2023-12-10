Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 10, 2023
Highlights
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding to expand EV charging infrastructure in the country. Under the collaboration the two companies will look to establish 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country over the next year.
As per the agreement, BPCL will be setting up EV chargers at its existing petrol stations across the country with TPEM to provide insights in regards to charging patterns, charger usage and more based on usage patterns of Tata EV owners. The chargers will be set up at locations frequented by Tata EV owners. The two companies will also team up to introduce a co-branded RFID card to simplify the payment process at charging stations.
Representational Image.
Santosh Kumar, Executive Director In charge Retail, BPCL said “BPCL is constantly striving to align with the nation’s vision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. BPCL is steadily moving closer to goal to converting 7000 of our conventional retail outlets into energy stations which is a part of a comprehensive decarbonization strategy to support and prioritise sustainable initiatives. BPCL has already set up a very large network of fast charging stations across highways. EV is a field of collaboration and we believe that the joining hands with TPEM shall take the EV game of BPCL and TPEM to the next level.”
BPCL has set up over 90 EV Fast Charging stations on highway corridors spanning over 30,000 km. The company says that these charging stations have been set up at a distance of about 100 km for each other on national highways to provide ample charging solutions for inter-city usage of EVs.
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said, “In line with our commitment to develop the charging ecosystem in India, we are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with BPCL, which is aimed at accelerating India’s journey towards e-mobility. This collaborative partnership epitomises our shared vision of fostering positive change - an enabling infrastructure for the growing EV customer base. It will benefit from TPEM’s unparalleled EV usage insights, and BPCL’s formidable nationwide network. It has the potential to reshape the landscape of charging infrastructure in the country.”
