British Brand Langen Motorcycles Introduces Two-Stroke Pocket Rocket

Langen has introduced an ultra exclusive two-stroke motorcycle, which seems to be a part sportbike, and part cafe racer, weighing just 112 kg. The 250 cc two-stroke engine is borrowed from the Italian Vins Duecinquanta, and it uses a bespoke aluminium space frame, along with carbon fibre bodywork and top-spec cycle parts. Chris Ratcliffe, the former chief design engineer of another British brand CCM Motorcycles has created the Langer two-stroke motorcycle. Ratcliffe worked with CCM for 10 years helming the design and engineering teams, before setting up his new firm, Langer.
The Langer is powered by a fuel-injected Vins, 90-degree, two-stroke v-twin engine, with counter rotating crankshafts, with maximum power output of 80 bhp at 11,700 rpm and peak torque of 45 Nm at 11,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and multidisc wet clutch, and has a power band of between 9,500 - 11,700 rpm. Top-spec cycle parts are used, such as a 43 mm Ohlins front fork, with compression, rebound damping and spring preload adjustment.
Rear suspension duties are handled by twin shock bespoke K-Tech Piggyback Razors, with compression and rebound damping, spring preload and length adjustment. Braking is handled by twin 300 mm Brembo discs, with a 265 mm rear are clamped by HEL radial billet calipers front and rear.
Tank and bodywork is carbon fibre with 24 carat gold detailing adding to the exclusivity of the bike. With a part sportbike, part cafe racer design, the Langer two-stroke will certainly be an exclusive motorcycle, made for select two-stroke aficionados, and production will of course depend on demand, and possibly orders. The bike is expected to be available sometime in 2021, and priced at around 30,000 GBP (over ₹ 28 lakh under current exchange rates).
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.