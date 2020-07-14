British Brand Langen Motorcycles Introduces Two-Stroke Pocket Rocket

Langen has introduced an ultra exclusive two-stroke motorcycle, which seems to be a part sportbike, and part cafe racer, weighing just 112 kg. The 250 cc two-stroke engine is borrowed from the Italian Vins Duecinquanta, and it uses a bespoke aluminium space frame, along with carbon fibre bodywork and top-spec cycle parts. Chris Ratcliffe, the former chief design engineer of another British brand CCM Motorcycles has created the Langer two-stroke motorcycle. Ratcliffe worked with CCM for 10 years helming the design and engineering teams, before setting up his new firm, Langer.

The 90-degree, two-stroke, v-twin makes 80 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 45 Nm at 11,700 rpm

The Langer is powered by a fuel-injected Vins, 90-degree, two-stroke v-twin engine, with counter rotating crankshafts, with maximum power output of 80 bhp at 11,700 rpm and peak torque of 45 Nm at 11,700 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and multidisc wet clutch, and has a power band of between 9,500 - 11,700 rpm. Top-spec cycle parts are used, such as a 43 mm Ohlins front fork, with compression, rebound damping and spring preload adjustment.

Top-spec cycle parts, including fully adjustable suspension, is used

Rear suspension duties are handled by twin shock bespoke K-Tech Piggyback Razors, with compression and rebound damping, spring preload and length adjustment. Braking is handled by twin 300 mm Brembo discs, with a 265 mm rear are clamped by HEL radial billet calipers front and rear.

The aluminium frame is surrounded by carbon fibre bodywork with 24-carat gold detailing

Tank and bodywork is carbon fibre with 24 carat gold detailing adding to the exclusivity of the bike. With a part sportbike, part cafe racer design, the Langer two-stroke will certainly be an exclusive motorcycle, made for select two-stroke aficionados, and production will of course depend on demand, and possibly orders. The bike is expected to be available sometime in 2021, and priced at around 30,000 GBP (over ₹ 28 lakh under current exchange rates).

