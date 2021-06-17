British Brand Langen's Two-Stroke Motorcycle Gets Euro 5 Certification

British motorcycle brand Langen's revolutionary 250 cc two-stroke motorcycle is road-legal, having met the latest Euro 5 emission regulations. Now, the age of two-strokes the world over may have been over owing to ever-tightening emission regulations, but Langen has managed to pull of something incredible, meeting the latest European emissions with its 250 cc two-stroke engine. And the motorcycle, with a fuel-injected Vins, 90-degree, two-stroke v-twin engine, with counter rotating crankshafts, with maximum power output of 80 bhp at 11,700 rpm and peak torque of 45 Nm at 11,700 rpm is now cleared for road use.

The 90-degree, two-stroke, v-twin makes 80 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 45 Nm at 11,700 rpm

The engine features a direct fuel injection system, which sprays fuel directly into the combustion chamber, lowering emissions and increasing efficiency. The intake only supplies air to the combustion chamber, and the system uses precise amounts of fuel to complete the cycle. The 250 cc two-stroke engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and multidisc wet clutch, and has a power band of between 9,500 - 11,700 rpm. Top-spec cycle parts are used, such as a 43 mm Ohlins front fork, with compression, rebound damping and spring preload adjustment.

The Langen is an exclusive two-stroke motorcycle, with carbon fibre bodywork and gold detailing

The Langen is quite the exclusive motorcycle, with tank and bodywork featuring carbon fibre components, with 24 carat gold detailing adding to the exclusivity of the bike. With a part sportbike, part cafe racer design, the Langer two-stroke will certainly be an exclusive motorcycle, made for select two-stroke aficionados, and production will of course depend on demand, and possibly orders. Price is yet to be announced, but it will be expensive, and not likely to be available outside the UK.