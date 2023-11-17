Login

Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced

The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 05:27 PM IST

  • The LightSpeed offers 185 bhp in a 185 kg package
  • LightSpeed LS12 is Langen's second production model
  • Powered by 1,190 cc, v-twin engine from Buell

British motorcycle brand Langen has announced its latest all-new motorcycle, the Langen LightSpeed LS12. The LightSpeed is Langen’s second motorcycle model and is also the brand’s first to be powered by a four-stroke engine. Langen’s first production motorcycle is a two-stroke which has received rave reviews since it was unveiled a few years ago. The LightSpeed uses a Rotax engine built by American brand Buell, a 1190 cc, v-twin which boasts of an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1,000 bhp per tonne. The liquid-cooled, 72-degree V-twin delivers 185 bhp at 10,600 rpm at the crank, with just 185 kg kerb weight. Originally developed by Rotax for Erik Buell Racing to race in AMA, the motor has been retuned with Langen’s own ECU.

 

The LightSpeed LS12 uses a smattering of exotic components to keep its weight low, resulting in a dry weight of just 185 kg.

 

Apart from the v-twin engine, the LightSpeed is constructed with carbon fibre bodywork surrounding a steel tubular space frame. Low kerb weight was one of the Langen LightSpeed LS12’s key design goals, and exotic materials, including carbon fibre have been used. The wheels alone are said to have shaved off 1.5 kg of unsprung mass per rim. Suspension is handled by a pair of Öhlins FGRT 48mm separate-function forks up front, teamed with Langen’s signature twin shocks (also Öhlins) at the rear. On the 17-inch bespoke aluminium front wheel, a pair of Hel Performance four-pot calipers bite 320mm discs and are backed up by ABS.

 

Only 185 units of the Langen LightSpeed LS12 will be made, and deliveries will begin in 2025.

 

On the electronics package, there’s standard traction control and riding modes, with more electronic rider assist systems to be revealed soon. The Langen LightSpeed LS12 will be officially unveiled on November 20, 2023 at the Motorcycle Live event in Birmingham and potential owners will be able to reserve one of the 185 units to be produced. The production-spec bikes are to be delivered only by 2025.

British Brand Langen's Two-Stroke Motorcycle Gets Euro 5 Certification
British Brand Langen's Two-Stroke Motorcycle Gets Euro 5 Certification
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The 250 cc two-stroke engine is fed by direct fuel injection system, which sprays fuel directly into the combustion chamber, lowering emissions and increasing efficiency.

British Brand Langen Motorcycles Introduces Two-Stroke Pocket Rocket
British Brand Langen Motorcycles Introduces Two-Stroke Pocket Rocket
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 years ago

The Langer two-stroke motorcycle uses a 250 cc engine with 80 bhp power and 45 Nm of torque with a kerb weight of just 112 kg!

