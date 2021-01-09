Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled

Belgian motorcycle brand Bullit, known for its 50 cc and 125 cc scrambler-styled motorcycles, has extended the range with a 250 cc model. The Bullit Hero range now has a 250 cc version, and it has the cool retro-scrambler styling of its 125 cc sibling, but with more than double the power output. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, double overhead cam, 250 cc engine makes 25.8 bhp and to top it all, the Hero 250 weighs just 148 kg, so it should be an entertaining package to push around.

The 250 cc single-cylinder DOHC engine makes 25.8 bhp

The Bullit Hero uses a 15-litre teardrop-shaped fuel tank with knee pads, a long flat saddle, flat handlebars with a cross brace, a small bash plate, and a high-mounted exhaust. The bike also gets an upside down front fork, rear monoshock and comes with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire spoke wheels, with disc brakes, slightly knobby tyres and standard ABS.

The Hero 250 has all the design details to make it look like an authentic retro-scrambler

The Bullit Hero 250 is not an out and out off-road bike, but more of a Scrambler-styled model, built for the daily commute or the occasional 'light' gravel road duty. Oh, and there's that nice looking side-mounted exhaust as well, which completes the scrambler look. The new Bullit Hero 250 is available in three colours; the black and gold combination, white or titanium grey. Unfortunately, the Bullit Hero 250 is only available in Europe for now, and it's priced at around 4,199 Euros (approximately ₹ 3,77 lakh).

