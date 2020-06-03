Bullit Hero 125 Retro Scrambler Unveiled

Belgian motorcycle brand Bullit Motorcycles has revealed a new black and gold version of the Bullit Hero 125, the retro scrambler from the firm. The Hero 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke 125 cc engine which puts out 11.6 bhp of maximum power and comes with a five-speed transmission. With an 18-inch front wheel, and 17-inch rear wheel combination, and a purposeful retro stance, the Hero 125 gets a standard engine bash plate, wire spoked wheels, upside down front fork and rear monoshock suspension.

The Bullit Hero 125 has classic retro styling, accentuated by the black paint and gold pin stripes

The Hero 125 has been revealed before, but only in grey, and it's the first time the bike gets black as the primary colour and gold as the accent on the tank, number plate and wheels, giving it a striking appearance. The Belgian brand first revealed the Scrambler-styled Hero 125 back in 2017 featuring a fuel-injected engine and beefy looking upside down front forks. While the 125 cc scrambler styled Hero 125 may not be built for actual scrambling or any off-road related duties, but it sure promises to be a stylish companion for the urban commute, and is expected to be fuel-efficient as well.

The Bullit Hero 125 is powered by a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with a five-speed gearbox

Bullit launched a smaller capacity Hero 50 in early 2020, which has more or less the same styling cues, but comes with a smaller 50 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. Other models from Bullit include the Heritage, Spirit and Bluroc, all with unique, retro-styled designs. All Bullit motorcycles are available in two engine options, either a 50 cc single, or a 125 cc single.

