Bullit V-Bob 250 Cruiser Unveiled In Europe

Belgian motorcycle brand Bullit Motorcycles has launched a new 250 cc v-twin cruiser called the Bullit V-Bob 250. The V-Bob 250 weighs just 179 kg fully loaded, and the air-cooled v-twin engine puts out 17 bhp of power, and is built primarily for intra city commuting duties. The V-Bob 250 comes with a final belt drive and also comes with forced air cooling to keep the small engine running cool. Available in three colours, Grey, Black and Red, the V-Bob 250 will be priced in the UK at GBP 3,799 (just over ₹ 3.5 lakh under current exchange rates) when the bike is launched, sometime in July 2020.

Also Read: Bullit Hero 125 Retro Scrambler Unveiled

The Bullit V-Bob 250 is powered by an air-cooled 250 cc engine with around 17 bhp of power

The Bullit V-Bob 250 is based on the Bullti Bluroc 250 v-twin which was introduced earlier this year. The top speed of the Bullit V-Bob 250 is expected to be around 130 kmph. Suspension consists of telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks and braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels. The Bullit motorcycles are primarily retro-designed bikes, with a simple but modern engine, and technology, built primarily for the urban commute, and for European riders with less experience, and even beginners.

The Bullit V-Bob 250 will be available on sale in select countries in Europe only

Bullit Motorcycles was founded in Belgium in 2013, and has presence in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal. Bullit has a range of small displacement motorcycles, ranging from the Hero 50 with a 50 cc engine, and several models with 125 cc engines, in the Heritage, Hunt, Spirit and Bluroc models. All bikes come with unique 1960s retro-inspired styling. The Bluroc 250 and now the V-Bob 250 are the bikes in the firm's line-up with the biggest engine, a 250 cc air-cooled v-twin.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.