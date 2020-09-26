New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 

The reason for this is to strengthen the business as the spun of joint venture may not survive in light of the gloomy market during the pandemic.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Continental and Osram to Dissolve their joint venture for automotive lighting

Highlights

  • The joint venture is ending due to the pandemic
  • The dissolution is subject to Continental's approval
  • Existing customer relationships and commitments will be met
Tech News

Continental and Osram have announced that they will be realigning their joint venture for an automotive lighting system. The plan is to end the joint venture and reintegrate into their separate individual businesses. The reason for this is to strengthen the business as the spun of joint venture may not survive in light of the gloomy market during the pandemic. The finality of this decision is subject to approvals coming from Continental's end. 

ct2e5lbs

The JV was for the development of innovative lighting systems

"Osram and Continental are planning to realign their joint venture business in smart automotive lighting systems Osram Continental for the future," the two said in a statement. 

The JV was originally established for the development of new lighting solutions. The press release by Osram and Continental reiterates that the development of these lighting solutions will require continuous interplay between electronics, software functionality and modern LED light sources. The two companies also said that regardless of what happens existing projects will come to life.

2f072qvc

Existing projects and relationships will have continuity

"In order to bring the resulting innovations and projects into series production on time, the two companies will jointly ensure the continuity of project implementation and the necessary competences for their automotive customers," said the official press release. 

0 Comments

The existing customer relationships for the JV will also remain unaffected and all orders which have been placed will be fulfilled. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey Used Car Leasing Is A New Trend Among Pre-Owned Car Buyers In India: Survey
Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems  Continental And Osram Plan To End Joint Venture For Automotive Lighting Systems 
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October Suzuki Motorcycle India To Introduce A New Two-Wheeler In October
Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19 Top Doorstep Vehicle Service Companies In The Time Of COVID-19
MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch MG Gloster Variants And Specifications Listed On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Polestar Precept To Enter Production Polestar Precept To Enter Production
Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged
Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition Breaks Cover
Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO Nissan To Launch Slew Of New Vehicles In China Over Next Five Years; Says CEO
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China 2021 QJMotor Range Unveiled In China
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020 Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020
F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The New Age SUV
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi To Continue Racing In 2021, Signs With Petronas Yamaha SRT
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
Online Booking For HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers For Vehicles Simplified In Delhi
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
New Audi Q5 Sportback Makes Global Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities