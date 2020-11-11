Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 

The Dutch GP which was slated to return to the F1 calendar in 2020, is now going to return next year. The race track at Zandvoort is scheduled to host F1 on September 5. Jan Lammers who is the race director of the track believes this is a great time for the race to happen even though it shifts away from its early May 2021 slot. "Last year, Formula 1 was due to return to Zandvoort at the beginning of May. Of course, that was also a great date, and we would have been the first European race of the year. September, on the other hand, has the advantage that we may be an important part towards the end of the season. It can be a lot more exciting then," wrote Jan Lammers in his column for the De Telegraaf.

Max Versteppen is expected to be the fan favorite at the Dutch GP

Lammers in fact believes every day of the race weekend could host as many as 100,000 people. Of course, F1 is a popular sport in the Netherlands thanks to dutch sensation Max Verstappen who is considered to be a future world champion driving for Red Bull. In 2021, Many believe that Red Bull may have a better car that could give the dominant Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton a run for its money especially because Honda in its last year of F1 will introduce a new engine which has been designed not only for 2021 but also 2022.

"The entire organisation in Zandvoort, including myself in my role as sports director, is now fully focused on plan A. We sincerely hope that next year we will master the fire with regard to the coronavirus. For the time being, we are confident that we can organise the event as we have always had it in mind. So with just over 100,000 spectators a day," he adds.

The layout for the track at Zandvoort

Just yesterday, the 2021 calendar was officially released by the FIA, but the date for Zandvoort was known for a couple of days. There are currently scheduled to be 23 races with 22 confirmed and the slot for April 25 to be confirmed as the Vietnam race was cancelled at the last minute due to political reasons.

