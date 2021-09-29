Electric Vehicles Outsell Diesel Passenger Cars In Europe For The First Time

Passenger car sales in Europe saw electric vehicles outsell diesel cars for the first time. According to the data shared by JATO Dynamics, EVs and plug-in hybrid cars outsold their diesel counterparts by 10,100 units in August 2021. A total of 151,737 EVs and plug-ins were registered in Europe, up by 61 per cent year-on-year, which allowed the EV segment to achieve the second-highest ever monthly market share at 21 per cent. Interestingly, passenger car sales declined across the 26 European markets with a total of 713,714 units sold in August, a drop of 18 per cent over the same period last year.

Also Read: Ford, SK Innovations To Invest $11.4 Billion To Add Electric F-150 Plant, Three Battery Factories

EVs and plug-in hybrid cars outsold their diesel counterparts by 10,100 units in August 2021

The data shared by JATO further revealed that demand was particularly strong for electric versions of the Fiat 500, Peugeot 208, Hyundai Kona, Opel Corsa and Kia Niro. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen ID.3 remained Europe's top-selling EV during the month. The automaker sold 7,904 units of the ID.3, which made it the 15th most-selling vehicle in the European market. The Tesla Model 3 was right behind with 7,824 units sold, while the third place was occupied by the Volkswagen ID.4 with 4,624 units. The fairly new Ford Mustang Mach-e was the fifth most-selling EV in August in Europe with 3,621 units sold, right behind the Renault Zoe.

Speaking about the drop in passenger car sales in Europe, Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented, "The chip shortage has been a major setback for OEMs still grappling with the effects of the pandemic. Production issues and delays in the delivery of new cars have been damaging to sales, and the lack of availability at dealerships is forcing many consumers to either look for used cars or simply delay their purchase. In usual circumstances, consumers may expect to wait lots of months for a new Ferrari, but they are now experiencing the same delay for regular models."

EVs now hold a 21 per cent market in European new car sales as of August 2021

So far, about 1.32 million EVs and plug-ins have been sold in Europe since January this year. with respect to total passenger car sales, the year-to-date volume stands at 80,95,419 units, registering a 12.5 per cent growth year-on-year. Munoz added, "Although deals and incentives have played a significant part in boosting demand, we have seen a fundamental shift in buying habits as more appealing models have entered the market and consumers have become aware of the benefits attached to EVs."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Unveils Citan Electric Commercial Van

With respect to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars, the Dacia Sandero was the top-selling offering in Europe in August 2021. The automaker sold 14,961 units of the model, which beat the Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Yaris, and the Dacia Duster to the top spot.