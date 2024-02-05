Login

EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding

Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Snap-E Cabs has raised $2.5 Million in a Pre-Series A Round
  • The funding round was led by Inflection Point Ventures
  • The company says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth

Kolkata-based electric vehicle ride-hailing platform, Snap-E Cabs, has announced raising $2.5 Million in funding in a Pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Snap-E Cabs is a brand under EC Wheels India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Steelman Telecom Limited. The company says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.

 

Mayank Bindal, Founder & CEO, Snap-E Cabs, says, “India's transition to electric vehicles not only disrupts global oil markets but also positions the country, with its 1.4 billion population and rapidly growing economy, as a key player in the global EV market, marking a substantial step toward sustainable development.”

 

Also Read: Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures

 

Snap-E calls itself the biggest EV fleet operator in East India with a wide network of charging infrastructure. Currently, it operates with 600 EVs in Kolkata and wants to expand its fleet by adding 300-400 EVs by the end of FY24. However, the larger goal is to extend services to 2-3 more cities, adding 1500-2000 EVs, a significant scale-up in operations.

 

 

Rahul Wagh, Managing Director, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “The global focus on decarbonizing transportation has intensified, with governments worldwide adopting policies to phase out Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) in favour of zero-emission EVs. Enabling policies both, at a national and state level Indian govt. has made the environment conducive for e-mobility in India, helping drive towards its goal of achieving 30 per cent electrification of the country's vehicle fleet by 2030. This shift has given rise to numerous business opportunities and models in the EV sector.”

 

Also Read: Uber Launches EV Cab Services At Mumbai International Airport

 

Right now, Snap-E is the only EV Fleet operator having signed up MoU with AAI (Airport Authority of India) where they can start operations at any Airport across India. The company has also signed several other MoUs with the West Bengal government for Technical Training for the EV Ecosystem and, Port Trust for land acquisition for construction of charging facility. Snap-E has secured the contract to operate EV Charging and Fleets for 5 years for Howrah Railway Station – one of the most important Railway Terminals for Indian Railways.

 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass, Bank Street, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Jeep Compass
  • 92,418 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 20,717 /month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17634 second ago

Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-9084 second ago

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region

Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.

Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.

Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights

Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.

KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.

Urban Sphere Partners With Procurabl To Expedite EV Exports From India
Urban Sphere Partners With Procurabl To Expedite EV Exports From India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This collaboration primarily aims to enhance India's position as a key player in manufacturing commercial EVs.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The NMax 155 is part of Yamaha’s maxi-scooter range sold in global markets and is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-9084 second ago

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

While EVs tend to stand out in a crowd, BMW has taken a very subtle and subdued approach with its entry-level electric SUV.

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region

Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.

Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved