Fantic Caballero 700 Scrambler Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand Fantic has revealed its first twin-cylinder machine with a 700 cc Scrambler model in the brand’s Caballero range. The bike is a product of Fantic’s partnership with Yamaha, and uses the same 689 cc, parallel-twin engine which Yamaha uses in its Tenere 700, MT-07 and R7 models. The CP2 engine has been kept in the same state of tune, and makes around 71 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Fantic Caballero 700 is powered by the 689 cc, parallel-twin CP2 engine of the Yamaha Tenere 700, the Yamaha MT-07 and the R7, courtesy of the Italian brand's partnership with Yamaha.



The Caballero 700 sports the same 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, aluminium spoked wheels as the smaller Caballero 500. The engine is mounted on a single backbone type frame made from Chromium Molybendum steel, attached to an aluminium swingarm.

The Fantic Caballero 700 Scrambler looks good, comes with a proven engine, and promises good handling and manoeuverability.



The bike has a slightly longer wheelbase than the 500, with 1,460 mm. The seat height is same as the 500’s with 830 mm. Claimed kerb weight is 180 kg, which sounds promising to make the bike nimble and easy to manoeuvre, whether in the city, or for some gravel road scrambling.

The Caballero 700 gets wire-spoke wheels, 45 mm USD forks by Marzocchi, cornering ABS, traction control and more. With 180 kg kerb weight, the Caballero 700 sure promises to be a nimble and fun package!

The Fantic Caballero 700 features 45 mm upside-down forks made by VRM-Marzocchi, as is the monoshock, which gets preload adjustment. Braking hardware is by Brembo, with a four-piston caliper gripping the 330 mm front disc, and a two-piston caliper gripping the 245 mm disc on the rear wheel. Cornering ABS is standard, and so is traction control, with three riding modes, road, off-road and custom, which can be controlled via a 3.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.