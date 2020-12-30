Fantic Caballero Range Gets Updates For 2021

Italian motorcycle brand Fantic has announced some big updates for its Caballero range of motorcycles spanning 125 cc and 500 cc. For 2021, with Euro 5 updates, the 250 cc variant will not be offered, leaving just the 125 cc and 500 cc variants of the Cabarello. The 125 will see an entirely new powerplant with the introduction of the 125 cc Minarelli engine, which has been bought from Yamaha following an agreement. The new engine uses variable valve actuation (VVA) system which allows it to switch cam profiles depending on engine revs.

The Caballero range is available in 125 cc or 500 cc engines

The 125 gets a new cylinder head design, and also comes with a slipper clutch which will help prevent rear wheel lock ups, as well as provide a light feel on the lever, and help improve gearshifts. There's also a new cooling system, and a new exhaust with carbon fibre heat shield. The saddle has also been upgraded to a more comfortable unit, and the 125 also gets Scrambler and Flat Track models for 2021, which meet the latest European emission regulations.

The Fantic Caballero Rally 500 is the most expensive in the range

The 500 range has also been updated and gets a new ECU, exhaust and cooling system. The 500's gear ratios have been altered for better performance while riding on tarmac. The 500 also gets some ergonomic changes, including a relocated light switch, and a more comfortable seat. The 500 range includes the Scrambler, Flat Track and Rally variants. Both motorcycles will see new trims with Deluxe editions as well. The Flat Track 125 and Scrambler 125 will be priced at 5,190 Euros (approximately ₹ 4.67 lakh), while the Deluxe Edition will cost 5,290 Euros (approximately ₹ 4.75 lakh). Prices for the 500 Scrambler and Flat Track models begin from 6,690 Euros (approximately ₹ 6 lakh), going up to 7,290 Euros (approximately ₹ 6.55 lakh) for the Rally variant.

