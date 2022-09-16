  • Home
First Honda Flexi-Fuel Model To Be Launched In 2024

Honda’s first flex-fuel model will use E20 (a combination of petrol and 20 per cent ethanol) and this will be gradually rolled out across Honda’s product range, President,CEO & MD of HMSI, Atsushi Ogata told carandbike.
Highlights
  • Honda flex-fuel two-wheeler expected by 2023
  • HMSI to introduce flex-fuel across product range
  • First Honda EV will be an electric moped

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is getting ready to launch its first flex-fuel model next year, President, CEO and Managing Director of HMSI, Atsushi Ogata has said. Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the 62nd SIAM Convention in New Delhi, Ogata said that Honda will be looking to introduce the first flex-fuel two-wheeler in 2023. The first flex-fuel model from Honda will use E20 (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol), Ogata said, adding that gradually, Honda’s entire product range will be introduced with flex-fuel engines. 

Also Read: Honda's First Electric Two-Wheeler For India Will Be An E-Moped

“The timeline (for launch) should be in line with the government’s directions. So, the E20 fuel versions will be introduced by April 2023. So, all of our product range, we will apply with E20 flex-fuel engine. So, we’re trying to launch the first model before the end of 2024, and in line with government directions, we will apply the E20 flexi-fuel all across our product range,” said Ogata.

The Honda CD 110 Dream DLX is currently the most-affordable motorcycle from HMSI. Flex-fuel versions are gradually set to be introduced across the HMSI product range.

Also Read: Honda 100 cc Commuter Motorcycle To Be Launched Soon

 

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of petrol and methanol or ethanol. In December 2021, the government issued an advisory for automakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. Besides ethanol, the government is also focussing on using green hydrogen and other alternative fuels. 

Also Read: 2019 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Ethanol Launched 

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has been for long advocating the adoption of flex-fuel engines, as well as other alternate fuels. At the 62nd SIAM Convention, Gadkari once again underscored the importance of flex-fuel engines, saying that adopting these will help reduce India’s dependency on fuel imports.

