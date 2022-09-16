First Honda Flexi-Fuel Model To Be Launched In 2024

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is getting ready to launch its first flex-fuel model next year, President, CEO and Managing Director of HMSI, Atsushi Ogata has said. Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the 62nd SIAM Convention in New Delhi, Ogata said that Honda will be looking to introduce the first flex-fuel two-wheeler in 2023. The first flex-fuel model from Honda will use E20 (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol), Ogata said, adding that gradually, Honda’s entire product range will be introduced with flex-fuel engines.

“The timeline (for launch) should be in line with the government’s directions. So, the E20 fuel versions will be introduced by April 2023. So, all of our product range, we will apply with E20 flex-fuel engine. So, we’re trying to launch the first model before the end of 2024, and in line with government directions, we will apply the E20 flexi-fuel all across our product range,” said Ogata.

The Honda CD 110 Dream DLX is currently the most-affordable motorcycle from HMSI. Flex-fuel versions are gradually set to be introduced across the HMSI product range.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of petrol and methanol or ethanol. In December 2021, the government issued an advisory for automakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles. Besides ethanol, the government is also focussing on using green hydrogen and other alternative fuels.



Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has been for long advocating the adoption of flex-fuel engines, as well as other alternate fuels. At the 62nd SIAM Convention, Gadkari once again underscored the importance of flex-fuel engines, saying that adopting these will help reduce India’s dependency on fuel imports.