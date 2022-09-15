Exclusive: Honda's First Electric Two-Wheeler Will Be An E-Moped; Launch In April 2023

Every auto manufacturer is moving to electric in one way or another, and Honda 2 wheelers is no exception to that. While many big players now already have electric offerings in the market, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is yet to add an EV to its product line up. In an exclusive conversation with carandbike, HMSI president, MD & CEO, Atsushi Ogata said that the Japanese manufacturer is indeed chalking out plans to bring an electric line up to the Indian market, and the first of these will be an e-moped which will be launched here in April 2023.

Honda will divide its upcoming electric product portfolio into three focus areas, called EB (Electric Bike), EM (Electric Moped), and EV (Electric Vehicle). The dividing factor between these 3 categories will be the top speed. The EBs will be limited to 25 kmph and won't require registration. The EMs will have a top speed of around 50 kmph, while the EVs will be faster than 50 kmph. Atsushi Ogata also told carandbike that the first electric two-wheeler by the brand to arrive in India will be an EM - or an electric moped - which will be launched in April 2023, and will be followed by a high speed EV.

Honda's primary focus will still be on petrol powered commuter motorcycles.

Ogata further added that despite the growing acceptance of electric mobility, Honda still sees a potentially big market in the petrol powered commuter motorcycle segment, and the Japanese manufacturer's primary focus will remain on this segment for the next 3 years, with the secondary focus on electric two-wheelers.