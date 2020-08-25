New Cars and Bikes in India
Flipkart Commits To Fully Transition To EVs By 2030

Flipkart becomes the first e-commerce portal in India to make a commitment towards electrifying its full fleet of vehicles - both owned and leased by 2030.

Flipkart aims to do this by incentivising delivery partners & building charging infrastructure

Highlights

  • Flipkart will be integrating electric vehicles in a phased manner
  • The plan is to go fully electric by 2030 including existing vehicles
  • India aims to have 30% of transportation electrified by 2030
Walmart owned Flipkart has announced that it will transition to fully electric vehicles in its fleet by 2030. The e-commerce giant has announced that it is joining the Climate Group's global initiative EV100 in a bid to make electric transport the new normal by 2030. Flipkart will be integrating electric vehicles in a phased manner by 2030.

"Our commitment to the Climate Group's EV100 initiative ties in with this larger vision of environmental sustainability and allows us to learn from the most forward-thinking global perspectives as part of the EV100 ecosystem. With our scale & scope and intense focus on sustainability agenda, we believe we can play a significant role in not just fast-track the adoption of electric vehicles but also making clean mobility mainstream," said Flipkart's CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials

86kckpr

The plan is to go fully electric by 2030 including vehicles in its supply chain, vendors and owned vehicles

As a part of this plan, Flipkart will helo develop the charging infrastructure, service contacts and incentivising delivery executives towards the use of electric vehicles. This will be done across 1400 of Flipkart's supply chain premises. The company wants to play a big role in helping India achieve its goal of having 30 per cent all-electric transport by 2030.

Also Read: Flipkart Founders Invest $1 million in Electric Vehicle Start-Up

"Flipkart will play a significant role in fostering innovation in technology and exchanging knowledge on e-mobility within our global network of committed businesses. To help make swift emissions cuts and improve air quality for the long-term, we urge more Indian companies to follow suit, sending a powerful signal of support to policymakers wishing to see a faster roll-out of EVs," said Divya Sharma, India executive director. Climate Group.

uf1c0l3g

Flipkart is the first e-commerce player in India to begin the process of electrifying its fleet

Flipkart is actually the first e-commerce player in India to take the plunge by starting the process of electrifying its fleet. Amazon notably hasn't announced such a commitment towards sustainability in India, however, as a corporation, the Seattle based company has pledged to go fully carbon neutral by 2040.

India is in the early stages of electrification with a significant lack of infrastructure for EVs.  It is one of the reasons cited by Elon Mush, CEO, Tesla, for not introducing the brand to India yet. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

