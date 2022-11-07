Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Talks About His Ambassador & Gypsy And The Lessons They Taught Him

In the latest episode of the car&bike original series ‘Carkhana’ we have former cricketer Ajay Jadeja as our special guest. Over the years Jadeja has donned many hats - a professional cricketer, an actor, a cricket coach, and now he’s cricket commentator. And we are sure that in each of these roles, he has learnt many life lessons. However, what we really found interesting are the lessons his cars have taught him, particularly his first car, which was a used Hindustan Ambassador.

Interestingly Ajay Jadeja bought his first car back when he was just 16 years old, and he says that buying that car taught him a great life lesson. Jadeja says that he purchased the car from a neighbour for Rs. 32,000 so that he could drive to his Ranji matches. Now, back then he was underaged, and even when his father pointed out to him that it was illegal to drive without a licence, the 16-year-old Jadeja did not think it was wrong to do so. Looking back at it now, Ajay feels he was quite naive and regrets his choices.

Reminiscing that incident, Jadeja says, “That was the last day my dad said to me - ‘If you feel you are matured enough to take such decisions, and you feel are doing the right thing then do it’. Sadly, back then I did not understand what he was trying to say. And only understood it after he passed away that the relationship between us had changed. It was certainly illegal for me to drive without a licence back then. He wanted me to learn my lesson, and I wish I had back then.”

Another special car in Ajay Jadeja’s life was his Maruti Gypsy, which he bought brand-new. He purchased the SUV to impress then future wife, Aditi Jaitly, on Valentine’s Day. “A day before Valentine’s Day I went and bought a Gypsy open-top SUV and picked he up from her college.” Now that’s certainly a sweet story, however, Jadeja does have a small regret about buying the Gypsy. He said, “To buy that car I had to sell the shares I had bought in Reliance Industries, and when I look back at it now, that Gypsy costed me a lot.” However, Jadeja immediately brushed it off saying, “I liked to live in the moment, and I have saved all those shares so that I can use them later.” Jadeja laughingly added that today when he tells this story to his wife, she thinks he was mad to do so.

Right now, among his other car, Jadeja also owns a Kia Carnival MPV. In fact, he became the first celebrity to buy the MPV when it was initially launched in India back in 2020. And for his next vehicle he wants to go bigger. When asked what car he plans to buy next, Jadeja said that he plans to buy a recreational vehicle or RV next. He added, “In the last two years the pandemic has force you to travel by road, and I think travelling by road in this county is beautiful.”

We certainly hope to see Ajay Jadeja in his new RV soon, and we would also love to know what life lessons it will teach him next.